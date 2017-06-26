Police report: One brother arrested, one sought in robbery, fatal shooting of woman

A 34-year-old Fort Worth man has been jailed and police are searching for his younger brother in connection with the robbery and fatal shooting of a mother of five earlier this month.
Xondadric Antonio Holmes was arrested Thursday on a capital murder warrant in Arlington as he dropped off his girlfriend to see her probation officer.
Police continued their search Friday for his 30-year-old brother, Qjuan Tiakei Holmes, whom investigators say had dated and was living with the victim, Angela Gagne, at the time of her death.
Homicide Detective Jerry Cedillo said it is unclear if Qjuan Holmes is still in the area.
Fort Worth officers had gone to Gagne’s home in the 6400 block of Woodbeach Drive on a welfare check on the afternoon of June 12.
They found her front door unlocked and Gagne’s body in a bedroom. The 41-year-old woman had been shot multiple times.
Cedillo said investigators believes Xondadric Holmes had been visiting his younger brother at Gagne’s residence when an argument broke out.
“We believe they were taking her property after the argument and then shot her,” Cedillo said.
Cedillo said electronics and some of Gagne’s personal items were missing from the home when the woman’s body was discovered.
Xondadric Holmes was being held in the Mansfield jail Friday with bail set at $250,000.
Keller
Keller Pkwy., 700 block: Driving while intoxicated with open container. June 15.
Ridgecliff Dr., 2100 block: Burglary of vehicle. Between June 11 and 15.
Ashler Dr., 1300 block: Burglary of vehicle. Between June 15 and 16.
Pecan St., 100 block: Robbery. June 17.
Rufe Snow Dr., 2100 block: Possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 1 (less than 1G). June 17.
E. Keller Pkwy., 1500 block: Accident involving damage to vehicle (over $200). June 17.
Norma Ln., 1000 block: Possession of controlled substance, Penalty Group 2 (4G-400G); Possession of marijuana (4 ounces to 5 pounds). June 18.
Keller Pkwy., 1500 block: Driving under the influence of alcohol by a minor. June 18.
Shady Grove Rd., 7300 block: Burglary of vehicle. Between June 17 and 18.
Legacy Ct., 2100 block: Burglary of habitation, Theft of property ($30,000-$150,000). June 18.
S. Elm St., 200 block: Possession of marijuana (less than 2 ounces). June 18.
S. Main St., 1800 block: Theft of property ($750-$2,500). June 19.
Keller Pkwy., 1600 block: Possession of marijuana (less than 2 ounces). June 20.
Roanoke
N. Texas 377, 1000 block: Driving while intoxicated. June 16.
S. Texas 377, 2300 block: Speeding, Driving while intoxicated, Possession of a controlled substance. June 17.
E. Texas 114, 2000 block: Child custody issue, Driving while intoxicated. June 17.
Trophy Club
Gentry Ct: Burglary. June 1.
Heather Glen Cir.: Theft. June 1.
Trophy Branch Drive, 300 block: Theft. June 5.
Shasta Drive: Theft. June 5.
Trophy Lake Drive, 100 block: Theft. June 7.
Galloway Blvd., 2200 block: Found property. June 8.
Durango Ct.: Harassment. June 8.
Block Trophy Lake Drive, 100 block: Theft. June 9.
Parkview Drive, 600 block: Harassment. June 12.
Hunters Ridge Ln.: Found property. June 12.
Skyline Drive, 400 block: Forgery/Fraud. June 13.
Trophy Club Drive, 500 block: Theft. June 14.
