Keller softball pitcher forced foes to face the music

Opponents of the Keller softball team knew they were in trouble when they faced the Lady Indians in the 2017 postseason.
None of them, however, realized that they would literally have to face the music.
“Before every game, we blast music and have a mini-concert, which is great, and the coaches get a real kick out of our ‘amazing’ singing,” sophomore pitcher Dylann Kaderka said.
Kaderka was a key component to the Lady Indians state championship run this season, and she said the tradition of singing started kind of spontaneously.
“We have a mini speaker and someone played a song we are all familiar with,” Kaderka said. “We sing as loud as we can, and we even try to do some a capella. That doesn’t really turn out well. We’ve even sung so loud that a car next to us heard us.”
Keller won it’s second straight state championship in softball this year, and coach Bryan Poehler said that Kaderka certainly did her part.
Keller pitcher Dylann Kaderka
“Dylann is a great young pitcher with a lot of talent and potential,” Poehler said. “She started by keeping us in games and finished by dominating games.”
Kaderka said that two things that make her feel especially proud are knowing that she contributed to the state championship and how much progress she has made since last year.
“It feels great knowing that I helped my team get here,” Kaderka said. “Last year I was just a bench player, and this year getting to actually play in the state championship was exciting and a memory I could never forget.”
Poehler said that Kaderka is quite poised for young pitcher and said he expects her to provide leadership her junior and senior year.
“Dylann has a lot of confidence in the circle,” Poehler said. “I feel this radiates to the team and lets them know she has faith in herself and her teammates, regardless of the situation.”
Kaderka said she plans to work on putting more spin on the ball and improving her pitching speed in the offseason and said the objective for 2018 is pretty simple.
“My goal for next season is to three-peat and go back to state, which I think we have the team to do,” Kaderka said.
Poehler said having a pitcher of Kaderka’s caliber on his team for the next two seasons puts the Lady Indians in a good position to have two more strong runs in the postseason.
“This team should see a lot of success with Dylann in the circle,” Poehler said. “She has good movement, can hit spots, can change speeds, and knows how to recognize the best way to pitch batters.”
Kaderka’s Favorites
Favorite Athlete: Jennie Finch
Favorite Sports Team: Texas Rangers
Favorite Food: Chinese
Favorite Movie: Dazed and Confused
Favorite TV Show: LA Ink
Favorite Musical Group: Motley Crüe
