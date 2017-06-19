Trophy Club seeks volunteers to serve on variety of town boards

Then town of Trophy Club is offering citizens chances to serve in a variety of ways as applications are currently being accepted for annual board appointments.
Applications will be accepted through July 28.
"The town relies extensively upon the expertise of residents who serve on town boards, commissions and corporations," Mayor Nick Sanders said. "These volunteers have been an important part of the town structure since Trophy Club was incorporated in 1985."
Each year, the town seeks applications from residents to serve on the nine boards. The list of boards is as follows:
- Animals Shelter Advisory
- Building Standards Commission
- Crime Control and Prevention District
- Economic Development Corporation 4B
- Ethics Review Commission
- Parks and Recreation
- Planning and Zoning Commission
- Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone No. 1
- Zoning Board of Adjustment
"We are blessed with amazing volunteers that are a vital essential to the town," Sanders said.
Applications can be obtained from Town Secretary Holly Fimbres in the Svore Municipal Building, 100 Municipal Drive. For more information, contact her at 682-831-4605 or visit the town website for more board details.
