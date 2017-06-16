Bus service officials vow to restore trust with Keller schools

Officials with Durham School Services are enacting several protocols this summer to restore the trust of Keller district officials and parents following a news report that some school buses were operating with broken safety features and inadequate maintenance.
Several leaders from Durham’s parent company, National Express, attended a June 8 board meeting to talk to trustees and Keller district administrators.
“We want to extend our sincere apology and do everything possible to restore your trust,” said Ed Gandel, a senior vice president for National Express.
A May 22 report from CBS Channel 11 featured interviews with several bus drivers who wanted to remain anonymous because they feared reprisals. The drivers said they had broken horns, stop signs, failing brakes and other issues.
Gandel said that the maintenance requests had not been handled in a timely fashion and, in some cases, drivers didn’t understand how to use their "Zone R" handheld devices for reporting needed repairs.
"Our whole business is built on trust. Our community has to trust us with their most precious commodity – their children," said Superintendent Randy Reid.
One of his biggest concerns was that drivers shared information, or tried to share it, and it wasn’t getting through, Reid said.
Gandel said that once they learned of the issues, company officials held meetings with drivers to encourage them to report problems.
He said that some drivers said they were uncomfortable reporting problems, but officials assured them "in no way was their job in danger in any way."
The company has an anonymous hotline in place for employees to report issues, but no one from Keller had accessed it, officials said.
Drivers also were told they have the power to pull a bus from service, if they believe the vehicle has a safety issue, Gandel said.
Kate Walden, spokeswoman for National Express, said that company officials brought in a new maintenance shop supervisor. They also had 16 buses inspected by Texas Department of Public Safety officials. Fifteen passed on the first try and one had a minor issue that was repaired on the spot, Walden said.
This summer, all 206 buses in the Keller school district fleet will be inspected by an outside organization, SGS, an international vehicle inspection company.
On June 20, National Express was planning to deliver a report to district officials to give details of their plans to improve maintenance, safety and communication.
Durham officials also hold monthly driver safety meetings, Walden said.
At the June 8 meeting, Reid told transportation officials, "We want you to change it from a culture where they get in trouble for calling to a culture where they get in trouble for NOT calling."
By the Numbers
- $8 million: what the Keller school district pays Durham annually for bus transportation
- 250: Durham employees in the Keller district (drivers, maintenance technicians, administrators, dispatchers)
- 206: buses in the fleet
- 146: routes
