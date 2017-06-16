Police report: Suspect in Denton murder back in Texas

The suspect in a 2014 murder in Denton was extradited Thursday from Mexico, authorities said.
FBI agents brought Ricardo Alfonso Lara Martinez back to Texas, Denton police said. Martinez is accused in the murder of Maria Isabel Romero Medina, the mother of his son, on Dec. 12, 2014.
Martinez was taken into custody by Mexican authorities in February 2016 and the boy was returned to family members in Denton.
Martinez remained in custody of Mexican authorities until Thursday morning, when FBI agents retrieved him in Mexico City. Denton police took custody of Martinez at Dallas/Fort Worth Airport and transported him to the Denton Jail, where he awaits arraignment.
Police issued an Amber Alert for the boy after Medina’s body was found at her place of employment, according to WFAA. Police said at the time that Martinez and Medina were in a custody battle.
According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Martinez was seen leaving with a young boy hours before Medina’s body was found, WFAA reported.
Police learned that Martinez had sent large amounts of money to his father in Mexico through an online money transfer site. Witnesses also told police that Martinez had sold much of his property to save money to go to Mexico, WFAA reported.
Keller
Cutting Horse Ln., 200 block: Criminal mischief ($100-$750). Between June 7 and 8.
Oakhill Rd., 1200 block: Burglary of building. June 7.
Bourland Rd., 300 block: Criminal mischief. June 8.
Cat Mountain Tr., 1400 block: Theft of property ($100-$750). Between March 29 and June 9.
Rufe Snow Dr., 7000 block: Unlawful carrying of a weapon; Possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 2 (less than 1G); Possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 3 (less than 28G); Possession of marijuana (2 ounces-4 ounces). June 10.
Pryor Ct. N., 600 block: Possession of marijuana (less than 2 ounces). June 11.
Keller Pkwy., 1000 block: Theft of property ($100-$750). June 11.
Rufe Snow Dr., 300 block: Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information (less than 5 items). Between June 4 and 12.
Keller Smithfield Rd., 700 block: Theft (under $100). Between Dec. 1 and June 10.
Verona Way, 1200 block: Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information (less than 5 items). Between June 8 and 12.
Keller Pkwy., 1000 block: Theft of property ($100-$750). June 13.
S. Main St., 100 block: Forgery government/national instrument/money/security. June 14.
Roanoke
N. Texas 377, 1200 block: Criminal mischief. June 5.
Dallas Dr., 600 block: Domestic disturbance/outstanding warrant. June 5.
Litsey Rd., 200 block: Possession of marijuana, unlawful carrying of a weapon. June 7.
E. Byron Nelson Blvd., 600 block: Disorderly conduct. June 9.
Dallas Dr., 600 block: Assault. June 10.
E. Byron Nelson Blvd., 200 block: Burglary of vehicle. June 10.
N. Texas 377, 1200 block: Hit-and-run accident. June 10.
N. Texas 377, 1200 block: Theft. June 10.
E. Byron Nelson Blvd., 600 block: Driving while intoxicated. June 10.
W. Texas 114, 4000 block: Driving while intoxicated. June 10.
S. Texas 377, 400 block: Possession of marijuana, driving while license suspended. June 10.
W. Texas 114, 200 block: Possession of controlled substance, outstanding warrant. June 11.
W. Texas 114, 2900 block: Driving while intoxicated. June 11.
S. Texas 377, 800 block: Driving while intoxicated. June 11.
Westlake
Texas 114 W., Driving while intoxicated (second). June 13.
