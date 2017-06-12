Keller area happenings: Road work, fishing for fun and summer hours

Texas 114 progressing ahead of schedule
Weather permitting, the final striping of the new westbound lane on Texas 114 from Texas 170 to Kirkwood Boulevard was set for this week, according to a release from the Texas Department of Transportation.
TXDOT officials said the striping would result in various lane closures nightly from June 12 through June 15. Once the new striping is complete, the lane will be opened a few months ahead of schedule.
Future lane closures will be required when the large overhead sign for 170 is installed. The entire project to add one lane in each direction also includes constructing lanes and an overpass for 170 at Parish Lane. The project, including a sound wall, is estimated for completion in 2018.
Fishing For Fun in Keller Town Pond
Anglers 16 and under can fish for free from 9 a.m.-11:30 a.m. June 17 in the pond behind Keller Town Hall. Come try your luck at fishing the pond for freshwater catfish. This is the first time Fishing for Fun has been held behind Town Hall instead of at Bear Creek Park. There will be prizes for the biggest fish, smallest fish, first fish caught, and most fish caught. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
Keller Parks and Recreation partners with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department to sponsor three free fishing events annually. In January and February, the pond is stocked with rainbow trout; in June, it is stocked with freshwater catfish.
The Community Fishing Lake daily bag limit is five fish per day. There is no minimum length regulation on channel catfish in this pond. Stocking dates are subject to change because of weather and fish availability.
For information, call Keller Parks and Recreation at 817-743-4050 or email parksandrec@cityofkeller.com.
Districts observe summer hours
Both Keller and Northwest school districts have begun special summer hours with buildings closed on Fridays.
The Keller ISD Education Center will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday until the week of July 31, when normal business hours will resume. Some elementary, intermediate and middle schools will be closed June 12 through July 13. Campuses that remain open will be open to the public from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday. All offices and schools will be closed July 3-7.
The Northwest ISD Administration Building and district employees are currently operating on summer hours and will resume regular hours the week of August 7.
During summer hours, district offices will be open and staff will work from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The district front desk, available at 817-215-0000, will also observe these hours of operation.
Comments