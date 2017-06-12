Add bass fishing to the long list of things Keller students do well

Keller ISD schools are accustomed to reaching the state tournament in multiple sports each year.
Now, the district’s bass fishing team can be added to that list, as the Keller schools saw several of its anglers compete at the state tournament in May.
The bass fishing program is managed by a booster club board for the Keller School district, and board president Jim Cheshire said that while the Keller program is young, it was ready to compete in the state competition.
“Our Keller teams were confident headed into the state championship,” Cheshire said. “Many of our teams did well during practice. However, the night before the tournament, a cold front swept through the area and that changed how the lake fished.”
This was my first year competing with the Keller bass team and when I started, I never expected to make it all the way to state.
- Keller ISD bass fisher Colton Peterson
A total of 229 teams fished the state championship, and the Keller teams definitely held their own.
James Cheshire placed 93rd with 10.47 pounds, Garrison Thomas and Jordan Ellis placed 104th with 9.17 pounds, Colton Peterson and Jacob Miller placed 125th with 7.16 pounds, and Brandon McLendon and Fisher Swanzy placed 192nd with 2.10 pounds.
The elder Cheshire said all the anglers should be proud of themselves.
“We are proud of all of our teams,” Cheshire said. “Anyone involved in fishing bass tournaments knows that you’re not always going to finish where you’d like, but the most important part of any tournament is sportsmanship and gaining experience. Each of our teams that qualified for the state championship should be proud of their accomplishment.”
Earlier this season, Keller won team championships in two open season tournaments, beating out over 50 other schools along the way and performed so well throughout the open season tournaments they earned the coveted Team of the Year award for the West division of the Texas High School Bass Association.
Peterson said reaching the state tournament was an amazing feat for him and his teammate, Miller, and said he is satisfied with how the season has unfolded.
“I think it was amazing how many teams from all over the state came together for this competition,” Peterson said. “This was my first year competing with the Keller bass team and when I started, I never expected to make it all the way to state. My partner Jacob and I had a tough time fishing, but despite the results, fishing in the state tournament was a huge accomplishment for me and the other students that qualified.”
Cheshire said he hopes the Keller ISD anglers take away a couple of things from this season.
“While I’m proud of the awards our team received, trophies are not the most important thing that our anglers take away from a tournament,” Cheshire said. “Bass fishing is a sport that instills uncommon sportsmanship and camaraderie. I often tell our anglers that bass fishing is a sport where you’ll help out a competitor in need during a tournament, even when you know that your assistance might help another angler beat you.
“I firmly believe that this principle is important to our sport and to life, and it’s the single most important thing that I hope our anglers take away from their association with our team.”
The Keller ISD Varsity Bass Club started in 2015, and in the 2017-2018 season, the program will have 16 teams from all the Keller ISD schools competing.
