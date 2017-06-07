Police report: Fort Worth police seek credit card thieves

Fort Worth police are asking the public’s help in identifying a man and woman who allegedly stole credit cards from a car in far north Fort Worth, and then used the cards to make purchases in North Richland Hills.
A man and woman, each believed to be 18 to 20 years old, broke into a car on Stripling Drive in far north Fort Worth, police said. They took credit cards which were then used at a Walmart on Northeast Loop 820 in North Richland Hills, as well as a at nearby RaceTrac convenience store, WFAA reported.
Police say the theft occurred May 28.
A Walmart surveillance camera captured images of the duo. The male is thin with short, dark brown hair, police said. WFAA reported the male also was wearing shoes with red accents.
Police described the female as thin with light brown hair.
They were last seen traveling in a silver, two-door hatchback vehicle.
Anyone with information is urged to call Fort Worth police at 817-392-4698.
Keller
Keller Pkwy, 1400 block: Theft of property ($750-$2,500). May 24.
Sports Pkwy., 200 block: Burglary of a vehicle. May 25.
Wildcreek Ct., 2800 block: Criminal mischief ($750-2,500). May 26.
Golden Triangle Blvd., 200 block: Duty on striking unattended vehicle. May 26.
Ironwood Dr., 500 block: Burglary of a habitation. Between May 24 and 26.
Sir Barton Tr., 700 block: Burglary of a building. May 27.
Bear Creek Pkwy., 2400 block: Possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 1 (less than 1G); Possession of marijuana (less than 2 ounces). May 28.
Highland Dr. W., 1700 block: Evading arrest/detention with previous conviction. Between May 28 and 29.
S. Main St., 200 block: Criminal mischief ($100-$750). May 28.
Keller Pkwy., 700 block: Possession of marijuana (less than 2 ounces). May 28.
India St., 200 block: Burglary of a vehicle. May 30.
Keller Pkwy., 700 block: Theft (under $100). May 30.
Roanoke
W. Byron Nelson Blvd., 200 block: Public intoxication, disorderly conduct. May 22.
Texas 114 W., 900 block: Theft. May 23.
Texax 377 N., 1100 block: Assault of public servant, resisting arrest. May 24.
Dallas Dr., 600 block: Burglary of a vehicle. May 25.
Al Slaughter Pkwy., block not available: Criminal mischief. May 25.
Bentley Dr., 1100 block: Outstanding warrants. May 26.
Dallas Dr., 600 block: Hit and run. May 27.
Cannon Pkwy., 1500 block: Driving while intoxicated. May 27.
Houston St., 100 block: Possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana. May 28.
Trophy Club
Texas 114, 2900 block: Auto theft. May 27.
Texas 114, 2100 block: Missing Person. May 27.
Municipal Dr., 100 block: Found Property. May 30.
Texas 114, 2100 block: Theft. May 30.
600 Block Parkview Dr., 600 block: Theft. May 31.
