Keller Fossil Ridge pole vaulter sets sights on state gold

Keller Fossil Ridge pole vaulter Connor Gregston finished fifth at this year’s state track and field competition, and the good news for the Panthers is that he is only a sophomore.
Gregston completed a jump of 15 feet at the state competition, and coach Stanley Moss said while Gregston had a strong showing at the state meet, the Fossil Ridge vaulter was hoping for more.
“I really felt that he performed well, just had a bit of an off day with adapting to the heat and the big stage,” Moss said. “But in all, to finish within fifth place at the state meet as a sophomore, it was great experience.”
Gregston said, overall, he felt that state was a positive experience and said he was glad that he got to see compete in Austin twice this year.
“The state meet was a very exiting time and new experience,” Gregston said. “I felt I was ready for the meet because I had competed in the same place earlier in the year at the Texas Relays.”
The Fossil Ridge sophomore said he definitely has his work cut out for him this summer and fall.
“During the off season, I plan on working a lot on the top part of my vault to get stronger and faster,” Gregston said.
Two of the athletes who finished ahead of Gregston at the state meet were seniors, a fact that was not lost on Moss.
“It leaves us with a mindset that we can possibly have a repeat appearance, and possibly place in the years to come,” Moss said. “However, we know that in the world of pole vault, there are going to be others that challenge for those spots as well. If I’m not mistaken, the kid Christyan Sampy from Houston Stratford (fourth place at state) is also a sophomore, so we are going to see who rises to the occasion.”
For Gregston, the objectives for next season are clear-cut.
“My goals next season are to win state, break the school record and jump 17 feet,” Gregston said.
Moss echoed Gregston’s sentiments and added that he and Gregston have a plan of attack to put the Fossil Ridge sophomore in the best possible position to achieve his goal in 2018.
“We want a state title,” Moss said. “But first we have to put in the work it is going to take to be better. After reviewing the video from the state meet, we realized a few things that we need to work on in order to get better. And that is going to be our first task — get stronger and faster, which I believe is going to happen naturally due to maturity. I have to sit back a understand he’s still just a 15-16 year old kid.”
Connor Gregston’s Favorites
Favorite Athlete: Sam Kendricks
Favorite Sports Team: Any Texas team
Favorite Food: Sandwiches
Favorite Movie: The Princess Bride
Favorite TV Show: Friends
Favorite Author: Rick Riordan
