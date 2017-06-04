Nick Sanders
Nick Sanders Town of Trophy Club Photo courtesy
Nick Sanders Town of Trophy Club Photo courtesy

Keller Citizen

June 04, 2017 6:51 PM

Trophy Club Mayor Sanders nominated for NTCOG Board

By Rick Mauch

Special to the Star-Telegram

TROPHY CLUB

Trophy Club Mayor Nick Sanders has been recognized by fellow mayors in Tarrant and Denton counties, who nominated him for a seat on the North Central Texas Council of Governments (NCTCOG) Executive Board, representing cities with a population of 50,000 or less.

Trophy Club has a population of just over 11,000 as of the 2014 census, up from slightly over 8,0000 in 2010.

The election process to select the NCTCOG executive committee will be held at the organization's general assembly meeting June 16 at Hurst Conference Center.

"Since my involvement in local government, I have tried to not only understand transportation issues in our region, but work with organizations to make sure our North Texas region tried to work on current and future transportation needs," Sanders said. "Being a part of the executive board should provide me more opportunity to place importance on making our 16-county area of North Texas the best place to live and work."

Sanders is in his second stint as mayor Trophy Club. He first held the office from 2005-08. He ran again and was elected in 2014, with his current term expiring in 2020.

This would be his first time to serve in this capacity with NCTCOG or any similar organization.

"I have known Mayor Sanders for over 12 years, and he has been involved in all facets of our town and regional government from transportation to state legislation advocacies to charitable and social events," Trophy Club Councilman Greg Lamont said. "I am convinced that Nick Sanders will be a strong contributor and asset to the board."

Sanders said he learned of his honor via email from NCTCOG Executive Director Mike Eastland, along with hearing from various mayors who nominated him.

Sanders, when asked about his major accomplishments as mayor, noted the first residential Public Improvement District approved in Trophy Club. This controls residential development and lot sizes.

Also, prior to being elected mayor in 2005, Sanders was instrumental in placing pressure for tighter control over gas well drilling in Trophy Club. The town was the first municipality to implement a rule of a 1,000-foot setback from residential property.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

King George III sings history lesson in Keller

King George III sings history lesson in Keller 1:39

King George III sings history lesson in Keller
Carlos Gomez had four RBIs Friday in his first game back from the DL 1:08

Carlos Gomez had four RBIs Friday in his first game back from the DL
Rangers top three draft picks Bubba Thompson, Chris Seise and Hans Crouse agree to terms 1:12

Rangers top three draft picks Bubba Thompson, Chris Seise and Hans Crouse agree to terms

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos