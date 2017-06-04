Trophy Club Mayor Sanders nominated for NTCOG Board

Trophy Club Mayor Nick Sanders has been recognized by fellow mayors in Tarrant and Denton counties, who nominated him for a seat on the North Central Texas Council of Governments (NCTCOG) Executive Board, representing cities with a population of 50,000 or less.
Trophy Club has a population of just over 11,000 as of the 2014 census, up from slightly over 8,0000 in 2010.
The election process to select the NCTCOG executive committee will be held at the organization's general assembly meeting June 16 at Hurst Conference Center.
"Since my involvement in local government, I have tried to not only understand transportation issues in our region, but work with organizations to make sure our North Texas region tried to work on current and future transportation needs," Sanders said. "Being a part of the executive board should provide me more opportunity to place importance on making our 16-county area of North Texas the best place to live and work."
Sanders is in his second stint as mayor Trophy Club. He first held the office from 2005-08. He ran again and was elected in 2014, with his current term expiring in 2020.
This would be his first time to serve in this capacity with NCTCOG or any similar organization.
"I have known Mayor Sanders for over 12 years, and he has been involved in all facets of our town and regional government from transportation to state legislation advocacies to charitable and social events," Trophy Club Councilman Greg Lamont said. "I am convinced that Nick Sanders will be a strong contributor and asset to the board."
Sanders said he learned of his honor via email from NCTCOG Executive Director Mike Eastland, along with hearing from various mayors who nominated him.
Sanders, when asked about his major accomplishments as mayor, noted the first residential Public Improvement District approved in Trophy Club. This controls residential development and lot sizes.
Also, prior to being elected mayor in 2005, Sanders was instrumental in placing pressure for tighter control over gas well drilling in Trophy Club. The town was the first municipality to implement a rule of a 1,000-foot setback from residential property.
