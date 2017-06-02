Keller softball peaking heading into game with Deer Park

The Keller girls softball team’s romp through the playoffs continued with a regional finals victory over Plano West last week, and now the Lady Indians find themselves two steps away from a state championship.
Keller will play Deer Park at 3 p.m. Friday at McCombs Field at the University of Texas at Austin, and coach Bryan Poehler said his team will have its hands full.
“Deer Park is an excellent program with some good quality hitters and two solid pitchers,” Poehler said. “I would expect this to be a decent offensive game, since both teams hit the ball well. But both have good pitchers too, so it will ultimately come down to who makes the adjustments the quickest that are necessary to win.”
Keller has defeated Arlington, Wolfforth Frenship, Arlington Martin, Plano East and Plano West to reach the state semifinals, and Poehler said his team seems to be firing on all cylinders.
“I feel we really hit our stride once we got into playoffs,” Poehler said. “We are hitting the ball better than we have all season, and the pitching by Dylann Kaderka just keeps getting better. Dylann has a 1.73 ERA for the playoffs against teams that average eight or more runs per game, and we are batting .400 as a team. We have five players hitting over .400, including 29 doubles, eight triples and eight home runs.”
Poehler said a number of players have stepped up for Keller in the playoffs.
“Dylann Kaderka deserves so much recognition for the job she has done in the circle,” Poehler said. “The 40 Ks in 77 innings and an ERA of 1.73 with two shutouts is fantastic for this young sophomore. Kasey Simpson and Camryn Woodall have been on fire as well. Kasey has six doubles, four home runs and 18 RBI, and Camryn has a .561 average in the playoffs, six doubles, two triples and 20 RBIs. All three have been exceptional in these clutch situations.
“Also, the defensive play of Brooke Davis, a freshman, filling in for Hanna Jones has been fantastic. She really makes it look easy for a girl who is typically a middle infielder.”
Poehler said that he hopes his players have taken away a few things from this season, but he made it clear that the major objective for this season has not yet been achieved.
“Honestly, we have only one outcome we are willing to accept, and that is another championship,” Poehler said. “But the players have learned throughout this season that with hard work, being able to adjust to the game and having confidence in themselves and each other, playing for one another can really take them a long way. We have a young team with a wealth of juniors and sophomores that gained experience, and we should be even better as they get better next season.”
