Quartet brings unique traits to Keller softball dugout

As the four Keller seniors head onto their final stage at the state softball tournament, they’ll leave the Lady Indians with an impressive resume of accomplishments: three district championships and the potential for two state titles.
Camryn Woodall, Katie Dietrich, Kourtney Williams and Sarah Taylor bring a varied style of leadership to a still-young roster.
They are referred to as seniors still, for roster purposes only, as the four girls picked up a walk last week that didn’t figure into their stats — a walk across the stage to receive their diplomas.
They started as four of 20 freshman in Bryan Poehler’s first year as head coach at Keller, and the four players all bring unique styles and stories to the state champ and state-bound team.
Taylor is the most vocal of the four as the “behind-the-scenes pitcher,” Poehler said. Taylor backs up starter Dylann Kaderka and “is always into the game and upbeat,” Poehler said.
Woodall has been the consistent offensive and defensive starter, hitting .441, and is more apt to lead by example rather than vocally.
Williams has had the lively bat, (.421 average) serving as a quiet leader at designated player. The soft-spoken Williams is more of a “hey, watch what I do” player, Poehler said. She hit her first home run of the year against in the regional finals.
And Dietrich is the comeback player of the squad. She served as the Lady Indians’ manager last season after her first two seasons as a player. She now is a solid force at first base and finding her swing again.
Dietrich said the leadership of the seniors is there as a reference source for others if needed. “We’re more of a collaborative group this year,” she said.
Williams said, in certain ways, the players all know how Keller softball is played. “They know the drill,” she said.
Although they all seem to have their different styles and attributes, the seniors still have a tight bond.
“There are so many memories that fill the past four years,” Woodall said. “I am definitely closest with the other three seniors and we like to have a lot of fun together.”
Woodall has another type of leadership role on the team, as her younger sister, Caraline, is also on the squad.
“It’s great to be able to witness her grow, firsthand, as a player and as a person,” Woodall said.
Even more appreciative for the experiences is Dietrich.
“Last year, just being the manager, I can see the game from a different perspective. It was the best thing for me and made me appreciate and have pride in who I play for and what Keller’s all about,” Dietrich said. “I have more pride for what the program stands for.”
And these four young women have seen the pride for Keller softball rise during their tenure.
“In our freshman year, the focus wasn’t to go to state, but from there it carried forward,” Williams said. “We knew we were good, but we were freshman — we didn’t know anything. Let’s just go play,” Williams said of her perspective at the time.
Williams said in their sophomore year, when Keller lost to Lewisville in the playoffs just prior to state, the momentum was well in motion.
“We were so close, there’s no reason not to go back and win it all,” she said. “That wasn’t ridiculous. Hard, but not impossible.”
Keller did just that last year, and now the experience and expectation is that the Lady Indians can, indeed, do it again for a second year in a row.
“Not many people can say that they have had as much success as we have had, and I hope I have the opportunity to experience similar accomplishments in the future,” Woodall added.
Woodall has signed to play at Utah next year, while Williams will be playing at North Texas. Dietrich will be attending Arkansas but is unsure whether she’ll walk-on. Taylor will attend UT-Tyler to study nursing.
