Keller sophomore has promising future in cross country, track

Isabel Van Camp won a bronze medal in the 800 meters at the state track and field meet earlier this month, and the two girls in front of her are both seniors.
The Keller High School sophomore said it was a huge challenge and that she was pleased with the outcome.
“I am very happy with the way that I performed at state,” Van Camp said. “I pushed through the pain and doubt, and thankfully, that put me in a position to medal.”
Coach Brian Zaring said that the third-place finish at state was a huge accomplishment, and he really could not have asked for more.
“She ran a tactical race, almost exactly how we talked about,” Zaring said. “We knew with the level of competition, she would have to run smart. In the end, having a four-second PR and getting on the platform, we were very pleased.”
Van Camp said she sees room for improvement and said she plans to use the summer to continue to hone her skills.
“This offseason, I’m going to work on building my strength, both physically and mentally,” Van Camp said.
Van Camp said more than anything next year, she wants to make sure she gives her best effort every single race.
“Next year my main goal is to make it to state and to improve my times,” Van Camp said. “My goal is to also finish every race knowing that I laid it all out on the track.”
Zaring said his objectives for next season are trips to state in both cross country and track and field for Van Camp, and said the fact that she is just a sophomore makes him optimistic for the future.
“It is very exciting to know that we have her for two more years,” Zaring said. “It has been wonderful to watch her progress through these last two years, and we know that there are many great things to come.”
Van Camp’s Favorites
Favorite Athlete: Louis Zamperini
Favorite Sports Team: Oklahoma Sooners
Favorite Food: Grilled chicken
Favorite Movie: Seabiscuit or Pride and Prejudice
Favorite TV Show: Criminal Minds or One Tree Hill
Most Recently Read Book: The Secret Life of Bees
Favorite Music Group: The Eagles and the Rolling Stones. “I also really enjoy listening to country. It’s just music that makes you feel good.”
