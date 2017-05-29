Northwest football breaks spring with new faces on both sides

The next season for Justin Northwest football has a new word attached to it — expectations.
Coaches, fans and players approach every season with expectations, of course. But once a program finally breaks through with a historic season, expectations gain substance.
Northwest enjoyed a trailblazing 2016 season with a program-best 10 wins and its first postseason victory.
When the 2017 spring football season concluded on May 18 with the spring game, complacency was nowhere to be found. That’s exactly what head coach Bill Poe needed to see.
“We have young guys that are hungry,” Poe said. “We had 43 seniors on last year’s team. We don’t have that kind of experience. But they know what the standard is now. They saw the fruits of their work in the offseason. They want to build on it. They know nothing is a given.”
A couple of key components are in place with rising senior quarterback Prince Mavula and an offensive line that returns three starters, including rising senior left tackle Darrell Simpson.
Mavula surprised with his better-than-expected 2016 when he threw for 3,146 yards and 31 touchdowns. He worked with some pretty good skill people between the graduated running Syrus Moore (1,814 yards, 20 TD) and graduated wide receiver Gavin Holmes (1,543 yards, 16 TD).
“He’s been a great study,” Poe said. “He’s more accurate. Prince is much more fluid with his reads. He’s ready to handle more on his shoulders.”
Now, the roles are reversed. Mavula is the experienced one working with new skill people. Poe doesn’t believe this offense will be as explosive as last year. But that doesn’t mean this group won’t score points. It may just have to do it methodically with sustained possessions.
Senior Leo Saldana (6-3, 180) will be asked to take the big-play receiving role in place of Holmes. Saldana is a much different receiver from Holmes, who could flourish between the outside and the slot. Saldana is a big target who will win his share of jump balls. He’s not as fast as Holmes was. But a five-yard slant can turn into a 15-yard play.
Running back will look far differently as the Texans go from the smaller Moore to rising junior DeMareus Hosey (5-11, 185). Hosey remained on the JV throughout 2016 only because Poe wanted him to get work. Poe believes Hosey will be effective in short-yardage situations.
“There isn’t the quickness Syrus had, but there is the same type of vision,” Poe said. “DeMareus is going to be a physical back for us. He has solid breakaway speed. So I like what we have there.”
The Texan defense will only welcome back just three starters in rising senior and captain David Wilson, rising defensive back Daniel Bin-Mitende and rising junior nose tackle Malick Moore, Syrus’ younger brother.
Wilson will shift between defensive end and inside linebacker. Ultimately, Poe would like to keep him at linebacker in the same spot the graduating Caden McDonald occupied. However, that’s going to depend on how the season unfolds. Bin-Mitende is the lone returner from a very experienced secondary. Moore will have to be more of a presence in the middle than what he was last fall.
“Defense is our biggest question mark,” Poe said. “I was pleased with the progress that we made. But we just have to keep building on what we did this summer with a great summer of conditioning.”
