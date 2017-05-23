Northwest senior discus thrower fulfills dream of state gold

After finishing second at his regional track and field meet, Justin Northwest’s Caden McDonald had the top four throws at the state meet to come away with the UIL 5A discus title last week.
McDonald started off the state meet with a throw of 184 and never looked back, hitting a competition-winning toss of 190-6.
He had finished second at the regional meet behind a thrower from Denton Ryan but still came just six inches short of his personal-record throw of 194-8. That PR is also a Northwest school record.
McDonald, a senior who has been throwing discus since seventh grade, knew after he started the sport, a state championship was his goal.
He made it to area and is looking to fill my shoes. I’d be excited if he beats my school record. I know how hard it is and I’d be excited for him.
- Caden McDonald on younger brother Cooper, a freshman at Northwest
But it was in McDonald’s freshman year that he watched then-senior Texan Duke Kaczynski finish second at state in discus.
“I knew then I wanted to make it to state and win gold,” McDonald said. “He set the tone and was a good role model to look up to.”
The first shot for fulfilling that dream was last year, but McDonald finished fifth in the 6A state meet. He threw 187-6 last year.
The difference this time, he said, was more time practicing and additional weight-training.
“I picked up a bit more running [and] throwing and working on my form,” he said of the training regimen. “Getting stronger and perfecting my technique was the focus.”
The discus isn’t something every middle schooler chooses to excel in, but McDonald said his father also threw in high school and his grandfather was a prolific track and field coach at Palo Duro.
“After throwing it with my dad before the tryouts, I’ve been in love with it ever since,” McDonald said.
And while the state meet will be the last time McDonald throws competitively in high school, he has plenty more to keep him busy going forward.
Also a standout linebacker for the Texans, McDonald has signed to play for San Diego State’s football program next year.
“I’m really looking forward to it. I can’t wait,” McDonald said of the July 5 reporting date in San Diego.
The 6-3, 215-pounder said the Aztecs don’t have a track and field program, so he may look into competing in the discus on the collegiate level as an unattached athlete after football season.
Much as McDonald had a figure to look up to in continuing a discus presence for Northwest, McDonald has already seen a Texans freshman who may well push to establish a new school record.
Cooper McDonald, his younger brother, may well be poised to take his spot at linebacker as well as assume the lead in making another push toward a state medal.
“Little” brother Cooper is already 6-0, 175 and is throwing farther than McDonald did as a freshman.
“He made it to area and is looking to fill my shoes,” McDonald said. “I’d be excited if he beats my school record. I know how hard it is and I’d be excited for him.”
