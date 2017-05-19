Eaton vaulter wins medal, but not the one she wanted

In her first two seasons in the Haslet Eaton track and field program, Allyn Tyer has brought home medals from the state tournament — but neither of them was the one she wanted.
The pole vaulter won the bronze medal at this year’s state track and field meet, and while she was expecting to bring home the gold, she has decided to use this season as motivation.
“Winning a bronze medal at state means that I need to work harder and set higher goals in order to get the gold,” Tyer said.
Tyer won silver last year at state, and coach Kevin Burns said while Tyer was looking to win a state title, what she accomplished this season is quite impressive.
“Her goal was to win the state title this year, and I think she would tell you that she is disappointed in not winning,” Burns said. “But that is the way you are supposed to feel. I know a lot of kids would like to have a state medal, and she now has two. She was the district, area and regional champion, so she is used to winning.
“I know she will be back next year, and with the experience she has gained from the last two seasons, she will probably be a high pick to return to state again next year. A lot of those girls this year were juniors, so I know she will be doing all she can to get another crack at it in 2018.”
Burns said that he was pleased with Tyer’s effort at state and said she did the things she was expected to do.
“I thought Allyn performed nicely at Austin last week,” Burns said. “Although we did not get a personal best, I thought she competed well and did the things she needed to give herself a chance to win the whole thing. The adjustments she made, the plan at certain heights were all set up to give her a chance to be the state champion. It didn’t work to be the champion, but I applaud the effort and tenacity she showed.”
Tyer said she has her work cut out for her this summer and fall and said she has a plan in place that she hopes will allow her to achieve her ultimate goal of a gold medal at at the state meet.
“This off season, I am going to focus on improving my overall jump,” Tyer said. “That’s going to take a combination of strength and speed training, and hopefully that will help everything come together.
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the spelling of Allyn Tyer’s name.
Tyer’s Favorites
Favorite Athlete: Ashton Eaton
Favorite Team: Oklahoma City Thunder
Favorite Movie: Safe Haven
Favorite TV Show: Friends
Favorite Food: Sushi
Book Currently Reading: Just Friends
Favorite Musical Performer: Taylor Swift
