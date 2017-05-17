What’s happening: Safe city and school recognition

Trophy Club makes list of safest cities in Texas
If safety is your No. 1 priority, pack up and move to the far West Texas town of Kermit, population 6,446, the newly named safest city in Texas.
If that’s not an option, just try Trophy Club or Colleyville, a close second and third, respectively.
The rankings were released Monday by the National Council for Home Safety and Security, which uses FBI crime reports, population data and its own research for its annual report of the 50 safest cities in the state.
No. 10 Flower Mound, No. 14. Keller, No. 26 Southlake and No. 33 Coppell, among many other North Texas suburbs, are also safe bets.
Trophy Club, a town of just more than 12,100 people, had just three violent crimes and 41 property crimes last year, according to the report, an average of 0.25 violent crimes and 3.37 property crimes per 1,000 residents. The U.S. average is three violent and 28 property crimes per 1,000 people.
Colleyville, with a population of around 25,500, had 14 violent crimes and 131 property crimes, an average of 0.55 violent and 5.14 property crimes per 1,000 people.
The report did not include cities that didn’t submit a complete crime report to the FBI and towns or cities with populations of less than 5,000.
Beck Elementary gets national recognition
Beck Elementary School recently received the 2017 National School of Character distinction, a recognition awarded to just 83 schools across the United States and only nine in Texas.
The distinction honors schools across the nation that exemplify character-focused educational standards for the betterment of students. Beck, which has already been named a 2017 Texas School of Character this year, took part in a rigorous evaluation process with awarding organization Character.org to receive the distinction.
Schools that receive the recognition must demonstrate how they use Character.org’s 11 principles for effective character education. Committees from the organization then visit with schools to score their character-focused measures.
