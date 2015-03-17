Boy Scouts embark on 50-mile hike from Keller

Nearly 100 Boy Scouts, parents and scoutmasters took to Keller trails and streets Friday in local Troop 336’s 50th annual 50-mile hike.
The 50-miler was founded in the mid-1960s by Paul Kempf, a WWII veteran who immigrated from the Netherlands to the U.S. Kempf died in the ‘80s, but his legacy lives on in the 50th Annual Paul Kempf Memorial 50-Mile Hike.
“We’re honored to be a part of it and continue it on,” said Randy Acosta, a Troop 336 assistant scoutmaster.
The large group of hikers gathered Friday evening at the Keller Natatorium to begin the first 25 miles, which would take them until the early morning hours Saturday. Acosta said they would rest up Saturday before finishing the second half in North Richland Hills on Sunday.
The practice hikes during the last few months, and the 50-miler stretched over three days, help the scouts meet all hiking requirements for the Hiking merit badge.
Acosta said Kempf’s family “thought the hike died off when he died.” But ,the hike is growing in popularity, with an estimated 90 participants challenging their physical and mental stamina.
Mark David Smith, 817-390-7808
Comments