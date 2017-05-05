Keller Timber Creek puts softball playoff teams on notice

The Keller Timber Creek softball team crushed Fort Worth Paschal in two straight games to advance to the area round of the playoffs, and two girls whose names are pronounced the same are a big part of the reason why.
Timber Creek (28-5-1) and Midland (31-7) will square off at 4:30 p.m. Friday at Midland High School.
Junior shortstop and lead off hitter Mady Lohman, who has already committed to the University of Oklahoma, helped the Lady Falcons out-score Paschal by a score of 41-4 in their bi-district series. Lohman said she knew her team was capable of the kind of victories it earned against the Lady Panthers in the first round of the postseason.
“We’ve been a good-hitting team all year, and against Paschal, it showed,” Lohman said. “Every ball we hit seem to find a hole, no matter who was at the plate. Not a lot of teams have strong hitters from one through nine, but we do. No matter who is up at the plate, we all know they’re going to get the job done.”
Timber Creek defeated Paschal by scores of 12-1 and 29-3 to put everyone on notice about what they are capable of offensively.
“Being regional finalist last year, we gained a lot of great experience and confidence,” senior left fielder Madie Green said. “We realized that when playoffs start, it’s a new season. I am very confident that we will play well moving forward in the playoffs.”
Green hits in the five spot in the line up and is headed to Henderson State University in the fall to continue her softball career.
Timber Creek will square off with Midland in the area round of the playoffs, and Green said while she knows her team will be in for a challenge, she is confident her team can take care of business.
“With 24 wins, I expect them to be a tough opponent,” Green said. “But I believe in my teammates and I know we are tough to beat as well. It should be a good series.”
Lohman agrees, and said she believes her team has what it takes to make a good run in the postseason.
“I believe we have some of the most competitive people on the team,” Lohman said. “We fight from the minute we step onto the field to the minute we step off the field. Our team chemistry is stronger than it’s ever been.
“We push each other and have extremely high expectations of each other, which is what’s going to help us continue to win.”
