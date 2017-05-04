Keller, Northwest ISD softball teams ready for Round 2

Three of the four Keller and Northwest ISD softball teams advanced to the area round of the playoffs and made statements in the first round.
Keller, Haslet Eaton and Keller Timber Creek blew by their bi-district foes and will regroup to play this week in the second round.
Keller Fossil Ridge had the unenviable task of facing Arlington Martin and made the Lady Warriors work for a series sweep in 3-1 and 4-0 losses.
For the victors, though, the decisions were never really in doubt.
Keller blitzed past Arlington 11-2 and 12-0 to set up a series with Wolfforth Frenship.
Keller head coach Bryan Poehler said the two schools were flipping a coin on Monday to determine the series’ length as well as dates and times.
“We expected success in the first round,” Poehler said. “We are hitting well and pitching well. The girls’ focus is on our next opponent.”
Frenship looked just as strong in its opening series as it easily handled El Paso El Dorado in two games, 25-3 and 21-6. The Lady Tigers finished second in their district behind champion Midland.
Timber Creek disposed of Fort Worth Paschal by 12-1 and 29-3 scores. The Lady Falcons are now matched with Midland this week.
The Timber Creek series will be set for Friday and Saturday at San Angelo. Game 1 is 4 p.m. Friday, with Game 2 at noon Saturday and, if necessary, a Game 3 immediately following.
Eaton, meanwhile, registered 10-3 and 19-6 wins over Wichita Falls Rider. The Lady Eagles will face Colleyville Heritage in their next round of uncharted territory in their first varsity season.
The series with Heritage will start on Friday at Colleyville with a 7 p.m. first pitch. Games 2 and 3 (if necessary) will move to Eaton on Saturday beginning at 4 p.m.
Many coaches and players will also have to contend with scheduling and focus with prom taking place this weekend at some schools.
“We are doing everything we can to get a series that gives them the best opportunity for success as well as gets them to prom which, we all understand, is an important part of their time in high school,” Poehler said.
