Texans infielder helping with team’s transformation

Four years ago, John Herrick took over the Justin Northwest baseball program and began working with a group of freshmen, including infielder Tanner Tredaway. With a district championship banner soon to arrive as the playoffs begin this week, the Texans’ transformation is almost complete.
Tredaway, now a four-year varsity senior and starting shortstop, said the change has been slow and steady but the achievements are apparent for both him and the program. It was 32 years ago that the Texans last claimed a district championship.
Becoming the type of player that could help lead Northwest to the top again is likely in Tredaway’s genes.
Both his father and grandfather were professionals, with his father playing in the farm clubs for the Chicago Cubs and San Diego Padres. While his grandfather played college ball at Pan American, Tredaway’s father played at Seminole State College — the same standout program Treadaway will play for next year.
Seminole State in Oklahoma has 15 National Junior College World Series appearances and has a great baseball reputation.
Before Tredway leaves Northwest, though, he and his teammates will look to achieve more. Part of Tredaway’s surge has come at the plate and around the bases.
He’s hitting .474 with 32 stolen bases. The average is even more remarkable in district play, with Tredaway batting .545 with 13 stolen bases.
The secret to his success isn’t a secret among good hitters.
“I’m very confident in myself. I’m a ‘get on base’ kind of guy who’s fortunate to have some speed,” Tredaway said.
It’s not power hitting that Tredaway is known for, though.
“No way,” he said of being a power hitter. “I haven’t hit a home run yet. Just one in batting practice.”
Getting on base and stealing one or two bags along the way sets up the remainder of the batting order to have success, as well.
In the field, instincts take over for Tredaway, who said he’s also coached on defense by his father and grandfather. They haven’t missed a game this season.
“What separates me from others is just reacting, being instinctive. No one has helped me more than them,” Tredaway said of his dad and grandfather.
“Of course they offer tips,” Tredaway said. “They tell me there’s nothing you can’t learn from this game. Even if you play the perfect game, there’s always something that could have been done better. That mindset they’ve given me has really helped.”
That personal coaching will also be handed down to younger brother, Tayte, who is a sophomore catcher for the Texans.
Tredaway said he tries to lead by example.
“I’m really big on emphasizing who I am by how I play. I’m not the biggest verbal guy outside of baseball, but I think they respect me for what I do for the team,” he said.
As he gets ready for the postseason, Tredaway hasn’t forgotten the work put in since his days as a freshman with a new coach with a vision.
“Coach (Herrick) has really put his heart into this program. To me, I couldn’t thank him enough,” Tredaway said.
But for now, there are some final steps to take to finish the transformation.
