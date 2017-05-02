Fossil Ridge, Keller share district, but Indians take top seed

Keller and Keller Fossil Ridge will share the title of District 3-6A baseball champions, but Keller will gladly take the conference’s top seed heading into the playoffs.
In a competitive series between the two schools in the final week of the regular season, the teams split. And the opportunity to play one more to determine the first and second seeds was a game just as exciting as the previous two games.
Fossil Ridge took the first game, 2-0, scoring the only runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Keller came back and won Friday’s game, 4-0, setting up the agreed-to, seeding-settling game on Saturday.
While Keller emerged with an 8-6 win in the seeding game, both teams felt the chance to play a three-game series against a quality opponent is just what was needed prior to the start of the playoffs this week.
We know what we need to do in the playoffs. It was valuable for us to figure out our staff situation.
- Fossil Ridge head coach Doug Dulany
“It was a big win to secure at least a co-championship and get a (No. 1 seed); for both of us, it was worth it to play,” Keller head coach Rob Stramp said. “We could have just flipped for it.”
A coin toss wouldn’t have given game-situation scenarios for each team, obviously.
“In district play, you have two games each series and you don’t get down into your staff” like in the playoffs, Fossil Ridge head coach Doug Dulany said. “But we know what we need to do in the playoffs. It was valuable for us to figure out our staff situation.”
The highs and lows of winning a share of the district title but losing the seeding game should have no impact on the Panthers, Dulany said.
“All year, we kind of bounce back and there are no highs or lows, good or bad,” he said. “It’s a good thing that, win or lose, you don’t want to dwell on that. You just get ready for the next game.”
Stramp said the series win won’t necessarily mean extra momentum for the Indians.
“I think you start all over again,” Stramp said of the start of the playoffs. “The first round is the toughest to negotiate. “Momentum starts if you can win a playoff series. But it doesn’t hurt to win going in.”
Justin Northwest will also be going into its bi-district playoff on a winning note.
The Texans managed to get past two of their District 6-5A foes, Haslet Eaton and White Settlement Brewer, last week.
Northwest will be poised to take on Denison in a one-game playoff on Friday at Texan Field at 7 p.m.
In the Brewer game, Tanner Tredaway, Jacob Paytonjiam and Tayte Tredaway, each collected two hits to pace the Texans.
Keller Timber Creek and Eaton, with losses last week, were edged out of playoff spots in their respective districts.
