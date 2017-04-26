Eagles baseball trying to be third Eaton team to make playoffs

Jeremy Fatheree knows his Northwest V.R. Eaton baseball team is playing with some equity.
First-year varsity programs are not supposed to be contending for postseason berths anyway, right? But Eaton is.
The Eagles are trying to complete the trifecta this week. After girls soccer and softball clinched playoff appearances, this team can follow. Going into the final week of the season, Eaton (16-14, 6-6 District 6-5A) is locked into the playoff conversation with White Settlement Brewer (7-5), Aledo (7-5), Saginaw Chisholm Trail (6-6), Saginaw Boswell (5-7) and Saginaw (5-7).
Eaton plays at district leader Justin Northwest (20-8, 9-3) on Tuesday and concludes on Friday against the Pioneers. A sweep or split of the week probably helps the Eagles into the playoffs. But losing both doesn’t mean their chances are doomed, either. Other results could help them.
Considering that Eaton began the district season 0-5, this team emerged from a pretty big hole. That kind of start usually translates to playing out the rest of the season and looking forward toward to 2018. Plus, five of the six district losses came by one run. That can weigh on a young team.
“Honestly, the kids feel 100 percent no pressure,” Fatheree said. “In this situation, they shouldn’t be in it. Everyone left us for dead. We have young kids that can compete. The pressure is on the other teams.”
At the very least, this team could finish with a .500 record. Most first-year teams would take that. Fatheree credits this team for not accepting any potential fate. Before the week, the Eagles had won five of their last six and were on a season-best five-game winning streak.
The lineup has taken shape. Leadoff hitter Colby Seltzer is hitting .419 with three home runs and an on-base percentage of well over .600. No. 3 hitter Shawn Klein is at .411 with a pair of home runs. Cleanup hitter Brock Webber is at .306. The Eagles banged out 13 hits in the 10-3 win over Brewer this past Friday.
However, Fatheree has had to be creative with his lineup. No. 5 hitter Ryan Thompson was lost for the season in March with a broken wrist. He was hitting .347. Losing that bat impacted the final four spots in the batting order. Sophomore Colbie Fritchen was pressed into duty.
Any turnaround begins with pitching. Starters Jarrod Seals and Riley Thompson started pitching deeper into games. The bullpen was no longer taxed. Seals and Thompson have each won four games and an earned-run average of less than 3.50.
Fatheree delivered the message that conserving energy on a start is important. Throwing at 90 percent can record outs as well. Thompson was scheduled to pitch Tuesday. Seals is slated to go Friday.
“I never put concrete goals in front of us, because if we didn’t reach them then it would look like it was a failure,” Fatheree said. “But I did think we could compete to get to the playoffs. For us to get there, I wanted us to see the No. 1 pitcher for all the teams we faced. There’s nothing like experience to get us ready for situations like this. We’ve seen a lot.”
Comments