Catcher fueling turnaround for Eaton baseball

When you start a varsity baseball program, players and coaches don’t really know what to expect.
Even so, Haslet Eaton junior catcher Colby Seltzer had some lofty expectations and is well on his way toward achieving them.
Many goals weren’t easy to achieve and may not be fully measured until the Eagles can earn their way into a playoff spot.
Eaton struggled early in the year, learning what it takes to compete at the varsity level. Learning about the intensity and scant room for error was all part of the maturation process.
“We think we had an idea as to what to expect,” Seltzer said. “We were humbled a little bit going through the learning curve. I know a lot of other guys have high expectations.”
But at about the midpoint of the district schedule, things started clicking for Eaton.
At that point, with players such as Seltzer settling in, the close losses were becoming wins.
“It kind of came down to making adjustments at the plate and our approach with two strikes. We just put the ball in play,” Seltzer said of the things which started turning things around.
Seltzer continues to play at a high level and far beyond expectations of many.
He’s hitting .424 with four home runs and 15 extra base hits and has been a settling element for Eagles pitchers behind the plate.
Taking on the role of catcher wasn’t even Seltzer’s initial position. He said he was at shortstop three years ago and just felt as though he needed to learn a new position.
“I fell in love with it,” he said, noting he may have a better chance to play at the next level as a catcher. “I love being in on every pitch.”
Off-season work includes arm development and strength training in addition to playing with the Cooperstown Cobras select team.
That experience has helped Seltzer and the other juniors come in with the experience needed to provide leadership on a team still without a senior class.
“I don’t think not having seniors affected us,” he said. “We just stepped into the role and helped pull along the sophomores. Coach (Jeremy) Fatheree threw a few other juniors into that leadership role.”
Seltzer said though he may be vocal behind the plate, he considers that just on-field communication and that his leadership style is more by example.
That quality is displayed, in part, when Seltzer was asked what stands out in this inaugural season of Eagles baseball.
“In the (first) Northwest game, we were able to raise over $2,000 for breast cancer,” Seltzer said. The teams did the fundraiser in the name of Shelley Walcott, who Seltzer said he has grown up around and was proud to have recognized.
Looking ahead, the 5-10, 175-pound Seltzer said his goals are to help the team in any way he can and taking a playoff spot would be a highlight.
“We’re all really excited. We knew we could be a good varsity team. We turned the corner and playing the best that we can,” he said.
