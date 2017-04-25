Keller senior enjoying season of ‘last firsts’

Camryn Woodall helped bring a state softball championship to Keller High School last season, and in 2017, she hopes to do it again.
Woodall said that she has high expectations for this season and said she believes that her team is more than capable of accomplishing its objectives.
“My first goal for this year is a district championship, and we have the ability to make that happen with a win against Haltom on Friday,” Woodall said before the Lady Indian’s victory last week. “Next, of course, is to make it back to the state tournament and bring back another trophy. In order to achieve these goals, we must come together as a team and play for each other.”
Woodall said that heading into her final season at Keller, she knew she would have to be one of the players who set the tone and said she embraces that responsibility.
“Coming into this year as a senior, I knew that I would have a leadership role, so I have tried to focus on being a role model for the underclassmen,” Woodall said. “I have tried to uphold the tradition and legacy that makes up Keller softball.”
Woodall said this season has had its emotional ups and downs, but said that ultimately, she and her teammates understand very well what’s at stake.
“My senior year has been very bittersweet and filled with so many ‘last firsts,’ but overall it has been a blast,” Woodall said. “We have come a long way as a team since the beginning of district. We have been very resilient and ever since our loss to Timber Creek, we have kept our focus on one game at a time. This year I have tried to emphasize the realization that this is a team sport that requires unity and commitment to a team goal.”
Coach Bryan Poehler said that Woodall’s contributions to the Keller softball team have been immeasurable and said she will be sorely missed.
“Camryn brings leadership to the team,” Poehler said. “She takes control of the infield on defense and has a good mind for the game. She has been a clutch player for us in high pressure situations, especially last year during the playoffs.”
Woodall is headed to the University of Utah in the fall, where she will continue to play softball, and Poehler said he believes it is a good fit.
“Camryn would be a good fit for any program, Poehler said. “She is passionate about this sport and about her abilities and is always looking to improve. She is a hard worker and pays a lot of attention to details and I would anticipate she would accept nothing but the best from herself in any role.”
