Fossil Ridge back in playoffs after six-year drought

It went to the final game of the regular season, but Keller Fossil Ridge earned its way back into the softball playoffs.
Ridge beat Abilene 4-2 and takes the fourth spot from District 3-6A, making it the first appearance for Fossil Ridge since 2010 and in the third year of head coach Macy Pruit.
The Lady Panthers will be paired with Arlington Martin in the first round of the playoffs.
The first time into the postseason for members of the Lady Panthers could be overwhelming, but Pruit said it’s all about enthusiasm.
“They’re real excited just to make the postseason this year, with being so young and having no seniors,” Pruit said. “They’ve been putting it all together and I’m really proud that they did that.”
The series with Martin will start on Thursday at 6 p.m. at Workman Field and at Fossil Ridge for Game 2 on Friday at 6 p.m. If a deciding Game 3 is needed, it will be played Saturday at 11 a.m. at L.D. Bell.
While the Lady Panthers are back in the playoffs with no seniors, it took senior-less Haslet Eaton no time at all.
The first-year varsity program not only looks to the playoffs this year, but it enters as district champions.
The Lady Eagles went 11-3 in District 6-5A to take the title.
“We set a goal of winning 10 district games and they exceeded that by winning 11,” said Eaton head coach Lynn Rottman.
Eaton was awaiting its first-round pairing opponent with a play-in game to be played on Tuesday between Wichita Falls Rider and Denton.
Eaton’s not the only district champion from the area.
Keller forged a convincing 12-0 win over Haltom on Friday to cap a week which saw it verify its top spot atop District 3-6A.
The week included a pivotal win over Keller Timber Creek on Tuesday in a 4-3 win to give it the inside track to the championship.
The hard-fought game was just what both teams needed prior to the playoffs.
“This had all the intensity. This was the season right here,” said Keller head coach Bryan Poehler.
“Timber Creek has a fantastic pitcher (freshman Rylee Layton) and their hitting is fantastic,” Poehler said. “Our girls came out and played great and executed one more time than Timber Creek did.”
Poehler said it was time to begin looking at the pairings and begin preparations for what’s on the road ahead of them. But it was difficult to not look back.
“That (Timber Creek) would be one of the toughest teams we’d play in the playoffs,” Poehler said. “Being able to play them late in the season like this, it’s great for preparing both of us.”
Keller will face Arlington in the first round starting Friday at 6:30 p.m. at Workman Field in Arlington. The series’ second game will be at Keller on Saturday at 1 p.m. with a Game 3 following, if necessary.
Timber Creek will match up with Fort Worth Paschal, and the Keller game was used to the Lady Falcons’ advantage.
Timber Creek head coach Laura Moore said that the narrow loss wasn’t an issue prior to the playoffs.
“I think if we were a younger, more immature team, it may have been a concern,” Moore said. “But we turned it into a positive for us. It showed us some areas we need to fix before the playoffs and we took care of that this week.”
The expectations are that the Lady Falcons will make a long run in the postseason, but Moore was focused on just one series at a time.
The bi-district series with Paschal will be held at Crowley starting on Thursday at 7 p.m. and return on Friday at the same location and time. If a deciding game is needed, it will be played at Crowley on Saturday at 1 p.m.
