Indians, Panthers to duke it out for district title

It’s the final two games of the baseball regular season, and Keller and Keller Fossil Ridge will find out which will take home the district championship.
Both teams are headed into the week at 9-1 in District 3-6A, so even a split of the series may not be enough to determine the champion headed into the playoffs. A potential deciding third game could be set up for Saturday, although that hadn’t been finalized as of the press deadline.
Also to be decided is whether Justin Northwest will end the season with the District 6-5A title all to itself.
The Texans sit at the top of the standings with a two-game lead, but have Haslet Eaton and second-place White Settlement Brewer remaining on the schedule this week.
“If we win, we’ll be district champs,” said Northwest head coach John Herrick. “Right now, it’s been a big battle for us to get to the playoffs and win a championship.”
One of the more pivotal series, though, has Keller Timber Creek (5-5) facing Abilene (6-4).
A sweep by the Falcons pushes it into the playoffs and into a tie with Weatherford (7-5).
Even a split hurts the chances for Timber Creek.
“We could go anywhere from fifth to third,” said Timber Creek head coach Derek Watson.
“This week will be exciting due to the playoff ramifications, but we stress to take one game at a time,” Watson said. “The best thing about it is that we control our own destiny.”
The early week game is at home for the Falcons before traveling to Abilene on Friday.
The series between two old-time rivals, Keller and Fossil Ridge, will play the first game at Fossil Ridge with the second game at Keller on Friday.
Ridge has had eyes on it all season as the team to beat. Meanwhile, this is a position many may not have felt the Indians would be in at this stage of the season.
Keller head coach Rob Stramp felt his team has played above expectations, though.
“I felt like Fossil Ridge, going into the season, was the frontrunner,” said Stramp. “They had a good team last year and most everyone is back. I wasn’t sure where we’d be, but we feel good about where we are going into the last week.”
Indeed, Keller returned only three starters from last year, and no pitchers.
“We have good players and people expect us to put a good team out there. With that many new people, that says a lot for what this team has accomplished so far,” Stramp said.
Almost as important as a district title is the favorable seed heading into the playoffs.
Fossil Ridge head coach Doug Dulany knows the pairing with the district including Arlington Martin, Mansfield, Paschal and Arlington Lamar will be difficult, regardless of the entry point.
But the focus is set right now on the Panthers earning a district championship.
Getting key hits with runners in scoring position is an area where Ridge will look to capitalize. While the pitching and defense has been solid, Dulany said he’d like to see more offensive production.
“It should be a great week,” Dulany said. “Both games are important. We can lock up a co-championship (with one win), but we’ve got to sweep to win it outright. We just want to win and play as long as we can.
“It ought to be a good one,” Dulany said of the series, “with a big crowd and an exciting atmosphere.”
