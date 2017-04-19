District 3-6A softball title comes down to Keller vs. Haltom

The Keller Timber Creek softball team will have to hope Haltom can upset Keller on Friday if it is to claim a district championship.
Timber Creek, 10-1, took on Keller, 9-1, on Tuesday to try to solve the issue of who would stand atop District 3-6A. Keller topped Timber Creek 4-3, creating a temporary tie.
However, Timber Creek has a bye on Friday, so it was the Lady Falcons’ regular season finale. Keller still has Haltom on Friday and a good chance of claiming the school’s fifth girls district title this school year.
The play of Timber Creek has been bolstered by its team chemistry, said head coach Laura Moore.
With seven seniors, two freshmen and two juniors, the Lady Falcons have been a beneficiary of good leadership.
That senior-heavy lineup, though, is complemented by the freshmen battery of pitcher Rylee Layton and catcher Sarah Hawkins.
With its playoff spot ensured, Moore said the team has done well at keeping the focus on one game at a time. “We don’t look down the road,” she said, “and work to control the controllable.”
What Timber Creek has excelled at controlling is its offensive production ratio to runs allowed.
The Lady Falcons offense had produced 256 runs and allowed just 70 entering this week. In district play, that total was 119 to 32.
Part of that lopsided stat has been bolstered by moving Sydney Smith from the outfield to second base while Mady Lohman transitioned from second to shortstop.
“Those two have done a great job and turned their share of double plays,” Moore said.
And they’ve spread the wealth, as the 26 home runs hit by Timber Creek have been from eight different players.
“There’s not a weak spot in our lineup,” Moore added. “You can’t pitch around anybody.”
Keller Fossil Ridge will look to sew up a playoff spot as the Lady Panthers finish at Central and then host third-place Abilene on Friday.
Haslet Eaton will look to close out a District 6-5A title this week as it closes the regular season with Saginaw and White Settlement Brewer. The Lady Eagles, in their first year of varsity competition, are 9-3 heading into the week.
Justin Northwest, 6-6, will look to grab a playoff spot, as the Lady Texans will play Aledo and Azle.
The Lady Texans are in a mad scramble for the final spot, as they are tied with Saginaw Chisholm Trail and Azle and just a game behind Saginaw, Boswell and Aledo.
Northwest head coach Tanya Morrow noted the Lady Texans hold a sweep over Saginaw and a split with Boswell, should tiebreakers come into play.
The Lady Texans will be at home on Friday to take on Azle.
Trophy Club Nelson will finish its season with Flower Mound Marcus and L.D. Bell this week.
