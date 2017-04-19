Northwest baseball takes district lead as Eaton makes charge

Justin Northwest baseball entered the week atop the District 6-5A standings by itself after the Texans notched two wins while Aledo faltered.
Wins over Saginaw Boswell and Saginaw Chisholm Trail boosted Northwest to 8-2 last week.
But this week’s schedule has the Texans facing Aledo early in the week followed by Azle, Haslet Eaton and White Settlement Brewer to finish out the season. Aledo had registered a 12-2 win over Northwest in their first meeting and narrowly defeated the Texans on Tuesday, 2-0.
It was Eaton that turned one of the tricks on Aledo, the team which had been in a first-place tie with Northwest. The young Eagles were able to post a 7-3 win.
Eaton is now within a game of garnering a playoff spot in its first year of varsity baseball. And most would think a chance to be in the postseason was a dream earlier in the year.
“After starting 0-5 (in district), people probably thought we were left for dead,” said Eaton head coach Jeremy Fatheree. “We knew we were better than that.”
At 4-6, Eaton is just a game back of the final playoff spot and controls its own destiny. All four remaining teams on the schedule are ahead of it in the standings.
This week, the Eagles play Saginaw and then Brewer on Friday. They’ll finish against Northwest and Boswell.
Saginaw beat Eaton 9-1 in 11 innings in their first meeting.
“We were a different team then,” Fatheree said. “We didn’t know how to win. Those days are over. They are turning into the Eagles I knew they would be.”
The maturation of pitchers Riley Taylor, Jarrod Deals, Chandler Miller and Cade Winquest has led the change, Fatheree said, while Colby Seltzer and Sean Klein are both hitting over .400.
“They’ve carried us. They don’t have to anymore,” Fatheree said of Seltzer and Klein, as the remainder of the team has stepped up.
In District 3-6A, Keller and Fossil Ridge continue on a collision course toward a showdown in the final series of the regular season.
But both teams have series they can’t afford to look past this week.
Keller will square off with Abilene while Fossil Ridge meets Weatherford (7-3). Keller started things off right on the road with a 10-0 win on Tuesday, while Ridge edged Weatherford 1-0.
Keller will be at home on Friday while the Panthers will be on the road for Friday’s game.
The race continues to be tight, with Abilene just a half-game back of the Indians and Panthers.
Keller kept pace with wins over Keller Timber Creek while Ridge edged Keller Central in 3-0 and 3-2 decisions.
The Indians’ Tyler Thomas threw a no-hitter in the second game against Timber Creek.
Timber Creek (3-5), which lost close games (3-2 and 1-0) to Keller last week, will face Central in this week’s series. The Falcons will close out with Abilene.
Trophy Club Nelson is away and home on Friday, hosting Flower Mound Marcus.
Comments