Lady Falcons senior helps foster winning attitude

When it comes to Caitlyn Curlee, Keller Timber Creek softball coach Laura Moore does not mince words.
“She’s a rock,” Moore said.
Curlee helps anchor a Timber Creek softball team that sits atop the District 3-6A standings, and Moore said that Curlee’s contributions to the Lady Falcons’ success cannot be underestimated.
“Caitlyn is a part of a very special senior class,” Moore said. “These girls were freshmen when we made the playoffs at Timber Creek for the first time, and they have made it every year since. Caitlyn has had a huge impact in developing a winning culture in our program.
“This kid is tough as nails and the most unselfish, team-first oriented player. She’s the first to volunteer when we have a hole to fill. She has played catcher, pitcher, first and third. She can hit with power or sacrifice herself, laying down the bunt to move her team into scoring position.”
This team would go through a wall for Curlee, because they know she would be the first one through it for them.
Timber Creek softball coach Laura Moore on senior Caitlyn Curlee
Curlee said she has been pleased with what she’s seen from her team so far this season.
“Everyone is stepping up and doing their jobs,” Curlee said. “We did let one slip away from us earlier in the season, but I think it has helped us and fueled us to play at our level every game and not to take anyone lightly, because we don’t want that to happen again.”
Curlee said she tries to bring leadership, energy and power to the team, and said for Timber Creek to have a good run in the postseason, every player will have do her part.
“It will take everyone on the team to give their best effort no matter what they are doing,” Curlee said. “If it’s cheering in the dugout or playing on the field, we will also need to focus on the game at hand and not on games that are in the future. Also, we will have to keep our composure and just play the game we know how to play.”
Moore said that Curlee is the personification of leadership and consistently does whatever is asked of her.
“Caitlyn Curlee is a prime example of why I do not believe in ‘captains,’” Moore said. “A captain is something that is voted on, a leader is someone who rises to the top by earning the respect of their teammates on a daily bases. This team would go through a wall for Curlee, because they know she would be the first one through it for them. Her actions speak volumes to her teammates and coaches.
“We rely on her greatly in practice and games. Her work ethic and consistency is second to none,” she said. “She is a natural leader with a never-give-up, team-first mentality. She’s calm under fire and her play helps keep the rest of the team calm because they know she’ll get the job done.”
