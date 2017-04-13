Keller’s potential foes in the girls soccer Final Four

The Class 6A girls state soccer tournament is set for Friday at Birkelbach Field in Georgetown. Keller (22-2-2) meets Pflugerville Hendrickson (17-4-4) in the 9:30 a.m. semifinal. Austin Vandergrift (19-1-4) faces Katy Tompkins (18-4-3) in the noon semifinal.
The winners advance to the state championship game at 4 p.m. Saturday. This Keller team is the third at the high school to advance to a state event this school year. The girls cross country team won the 6A state championship in November in Round Rock. The boys basketball team played in the state semifinals in March in San Antonio.
We break down the four participants:
Keller
Mascot: Lady Indians
Coach: Billy Griffiths
Playoff Road: d. Arlington Lamar, 3-1 (bi-district); d. Midland, 5-0 (area); d. Mansfield, 2-1 (Region I quarterfinal); d. Flower Mound Marcus, 2-0 (Region I semifinal); d. Southlake Carroll, 2-0 (Region I final)
State tournament appearances: 2017
Notable: Before beating Marcus, the furthest that Keller had ever advanced in the postseason was the regional semifinals. That was in 2014 … it was no secret Keller was the class of District 3-6A. It went 14-0 and outscored its opponents, 87-4 … Keller had 117 assists on the 128 goals that it scored in 2017 … senior forward A.K. Ward enjoyed a banner season with 24 goals and 27 assists.
Pflugerville Hendrickson
Mascot: Hawks
Coach: Rennie Rebe
Playoff Road: d. San Marcos, 10-0 (bi-district); d Houston Memorial, 2-1 (area); d. Round Rock, 1-0 (Region II quarterfinal); d. Sachse, 1-0 (Region II semifinal); d. The Woodlands, 3-2 (Region II final)
State tournament appearances: 2017
Notable: The Hawks have the shortest travel of any of the state tournament participants … defense has been exceptional throughout the postseason, allowing just three goals and posting three shutouts … in fact, this team recorded 11 consecutive shutouts before Memorial scored in the area playoff meeting.
Austin Vandergrift
Mascot: Vipers
Coach: Jenifer Hardy
Playoff Road: d. San Antonio Lee, 2-0 (bi-district); d. Schertz Clemens, 4-1 (area); d. San Antonio Reagan, 2-1 PK (Region IV quarterfinal); d. McAllen, 3-0 (Region IV semifinal); d. Cibolo Steele, 2-0 (Region IV final)
State tournament appearances: 2014, 2015, 2017
Notable: The program is making its first appearance as a Class 6A school. It won the 2014 then-Class 4 state championship and then returned in 2015 and lost in the finals … Region IV is traditionally a very strong region for soccer. The Vipers scored only 59 goals in 24 games. That’s a little more than 2.5 goals per game.
Katy Tompkins
Mascot: Falcons
Coach: Jarrett Shipman
Playoff Road: Fort Bend Kempner, 8-0 (bi-district); d. Cy-Fair, 3-2 (area); d. Katy Seven Lakes, 3-1 (Region III quarterfinal); d. Humble Atascocita, 1-0 (Region III semifinal); d. Katy Cinco Ranch, 2-0, (Region III final)
State tournament appearances: 2017
Notable: It was a start that didn’t seem to cause a stir for this program. It got off to 3-2-1 and 5-3-1 starts before it picked up the pace and caught some momentum…the win over Cinco Ranch came at the right time. In the previous two district matchups Tompkins tied, 1-1, and lost the regular season finale, 2-0.
