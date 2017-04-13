Keller Citizen

April 13, 2017 3:23 PM

Keller’s potential foes in the girls soccer Final Four

By Kevin Lonnquist

klonnquist@star-telegram.com

The Class 6A girls state soccer tournament is set for Friday at Birkelbach Field in Georgetown. Keller (22-2-2) meets Pflugerville Hendrickson (17-4-4) in the 9:30 a.m. semifinal. Austin Vandergrift (19-1-4) faces Katy Tompkins (18-4-3) in the noon semifinal.

The winners advance to the state championship game at 4 p.m. Saturday. This Keller team is the third at the high school to advance to a state event this school year. The girls cross country team won the 6A state championship in November in Round Rock. The boys basketball team played in the state semifinals in March in San Antonio.

We break down the four participants:

Keller

Mascot: Lady Indians

Coach: Billy Griffiths

Playoff Road: d. Arlington Lamar, 3-1 (bi-district); d. Midland, 5-0 (area); d. Mansfield, 2-1 (Region I quarterfinal); d. Flower Mound Marcus, 2-0 (Region I semifinal); d. Southlake Carroll, 2-0 (Region I final)

State tournament appearances: 2017

Notable: Before beating Marcus, the furthest that Keller had ever advanced in the postseason was the regional semifinals. That was in 2014 … it was no secret Keller was the class of District 3-6A. It went 14-0 and outscored its opponents, 87-4 … Keller had 117 assists on the 128 goals that it scored in 2017 … senior forward A.K. Ward enjoyed a banner season with 24 goals and 27 assists.

Pflugerville Hendrickson

Mascot: Hawks

Coach: Rennie Rebe

Playoff Road: d. San Marcos, 10-0 (bi-district); d Houston Memorial, 2-1 (area); d. Round Rock, 1-0 (Region II quarterfinal); d. Sachse, 1-0 (Region II semifinal); d. The Woodlands, 3-2 (Region II final)

State tournament appearances: 2017

Notable: The Hawks have the shortest travel of any of the state tournament participants … defense has been exceptional throughout the postseason, allowing just three goals and posting three shutouts … in fact, this team recorded 11 consecutive shutouts before Memorial scored in the area playoff meeting.

Austin Vandergrift

Mascot: Vipers

Coach: Jenifer Hardy

Playoff Road: d. San Antonio Lee, 2-0 (bi-district); d. Schertz Clemens, 4-1 (area); d. San Antonio Reagan, 2-1 PK (Region IV quarterfinal); d. McAllen, 3-0 (Region IV semifinal); d. Cibolo Steele, 2-0 (Region IV final)

State tournament appearances: 2014, 2015, 2017

Notable: The program is making its first appearance as a Class 6A school. It won the 2014 then-Class 4 state championship and then returned in 2015 and lost in the finals … Region IV is traditionally a very strong region for soccer. The Vipers scored only 59 goals in 24 games. That’s a little more than 2.5 goals per game.

Katy Tompkins

Mascot: Falcons

Coach: Jarrett Shipman

Playoff Road: Fort Bend Kempner, 8-0 (bi-district); d. Cy-Fair, 3-2 (area); d. Katy Seven Lakes, 3-1 (Region III quarterfinal); d. Humble Atascocita, 1-0 (Region III semifinal); d. Katy Cinco Ranch, 2-0, (Region III final)

State tournament appearances: 2017

Notable: It was a start that didn’t seem to cause a stir for this program. It got off to 3-2-1 and 5-3-1 starts before it picked up the pace and caught some momentum…the win over Cinco Ranch came at the right time. In the previous two district matchups Tompkins tied, 1-1, and lost the regular season finale, 2-0.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

King George III sings history lesson in Keller

King George III sings history lesson in Keller 1:39

King George III sings history lesson in Keller
Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, April 13 0:31

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, April 13
Painting intricate Ukrainian Easter eggs 2:18

Painting intricate Ukrainian Easter eggs

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos