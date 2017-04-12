Indians, Panthers top standings but anything can happen

In District 3-6A, the Keller Fossil Ridge and Keller baseball teams sport 5-1 records and top the standings with Abilene a half-game back at 6-2 entering this week.
Both the Panthers and Indians are in district play this week, while Abilene will be taking on Lubbock Christian in non-district games.
Ridge will be having its series with Keller Central while Keller will lock horns with Keller Timber Creek.
Those are pivotal series for all four teams, as Timber Creek is also in the hunt for a playoff spot.
The Falcons are 3-3 following a 7-2 win over Haltom last Friday.
Keller may have the toughest slate still in front of it. The Indians, after taking on Timber Creek, will move on to Abilene and its series with Fossil Ridge to end the regular season.
With Central, Weatherford and Keller awaiting Fossil Ridge, the top four spots will still be up for grabs.
While the Panthers seemed well-positioned, there’s still concern heading into the final half of the district series.
“At this stage, it’s not a bad place to be,” said Fossil Ridge head coach Doug Dulany. “We need to be playing better,” he said after two non-district losses last week.
“We’ve got six more games and they’re all big games,” he said last week.
Dulany said there are a few areas which he hopes to see sharper execution and that there’s still work ahead of them.
Justin Northwest pushed its district record to 6-2 last week and into a tie for first place.
With a 7-0 win over Saginaw on Friday, the Texans are well-positioned in District 6-5A to make a run toward a district title and the playoffs, as the second loop through the district continues.
Northwest was to be at Boswell early in the week and then will host Chisholm Trail on Thursday.
Games were scheduled on Thursday this week due to the Good Friday holiday.
The Texans have shown steady improvement and will look to continue through this week’s games and another showdown on Tuesday.
Tuesday is when Northwest will travel to Aledo for the teams’ second meeting.
“We have team with a big senior class, and I knew we had a chance to be all right this year,” said Northwest head coach John Herrick. “The fact that we’re playing good defense is the main thing,” he said as to why his Texans are at the top of the standings with the Bearcats.
Also, Trophy Club Nelson, 2-6 in District 5-6A, will look to add a big upset this week as it plays Southlake Carroll in a Tuesday and Thursday series.
Haslet Eaton will have Aledo and Azle on tap for the week.
Comments