Pressure on for Keller softball to win district

1:37 Colleyville Heritage pitcher Alex Scherff welcomes the bright lights Pause

1:37 It’s a bird, it’s a plane. Nope. It’s a drone inspecting your roof for hail damage.

1:01 Colleyville Heritage shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. swings away

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

0:53 A'Shawn Robinson excited to be at hometown NASCAR track

2:17 Running through the mud in Lancaster

1:40 West 7th gets another grocery store Wednesday

2:59 North Texans air tax appraisal criticisms