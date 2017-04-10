Keller High band headed to Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade

The Keller High School Band will be the lone representative of the state of Texas when the Macy’s 92nd Thanksgiving Day Parade for 2018 winds its way through New York City.
Band members learned of their selection Monday morning from a Macy’s official during a surprise gathering at Keller High School.
"Each spring, Macy's Band Selection Committee reviews hundreds of applications from high school, university, military and specialty bands from across the country, said Wesley Whatley, creative director of music and talent for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
Whatley said that Texas is always a very competitive state.
"What really sets Keller High School Band above the rest is their musicality," he said. "From perfectly tuned solo playing to rich full-ensemble chorales, Keller achieves a mature symphonic sound found only in the very finest high school music programs."
Whatley said the band’s achievement resulted from years of hard work and was "nurtured in a culture of excellence — and Macy’s believes these talented young musicians are deserving of the national spotlight."
Macy’s staff worked with school officials, including Band Director Mark McGahey, to keep the announcement a secret until Monday.
