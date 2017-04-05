Sophomore helping Lady Eagles to top of district

Madelyn Wright has helped the Haslet Eaton softball team to a playoff-caliber season in 2017 in just her sophomore year.
Eaton was in first place in the District 6-5A standings heading into Tuesday’s game with Saginaw Boswell, and coach Lynn Rottman said that Wright provides excellent leadership for the Lady Eagles.
“She brings a lot of softball experience to the team,” Rottman said. “Her presence and composure on the mound and her ability to compete at a high level each night without losing her focus is one of the attributes that helps us to be successful.”
Wright said that she is pleased with how the season is unfolding to this point and said it helps that she has played with most of her teammates since they were competing in youth leagues.
“We all bond really well and it’s very hard to find a team like ours,” Wright said. “None of us separate in the dugout, and we all have the same amount of energy throughout the whole game. We keep each other up.”
Wright said that she strives to set a good example on her team and said that is not a difficult task.
“I’ve tried my best to bring leadership and confidence to the team this season,” Wright said. “It’s easy to be confident in the circle with the amount of trust I have in my team behind me.”
Wright is also a member of the varsity choir and studies American Sign Language, and said that her objectives for 2017 are to remain focused on execution.
“My goal for the team this season is to work hard day in and day out and strive to play our best every game and not to take any team for granted,” Wright said. “To push ourselves one game at a time and hopefully make the playoffs as a first-year varsity team. My goal for myself is to maintain the mental focus and strength I’ve trained so hard to achieve in the past few months; not to let anything faze me while I’m in the circle or the batter’s box.”
Wright attributes Eaton’s success to two things.
“Our keys to success in doing so well as a team have been consistency and fearlessness,” Wright said.
“Craig Cashon, an old coach of mine, always used to say, ‘Don’t be afraid to be great,’ and that’s been our attitude this season. We’re not afraid to go out on the field and give it our all.”
Rottman said that Wright’s impact on the team and her teammates’ impact on her have been the biggest key to Eaton’s success this season.
“We talk about being confident in your ability to make plays in different situations and stay aggressive,” Rottman said. “Madelyn takes the mound each game to compete and give our team her best – she trusts her abilities and her teammate’s abilities that we will get the job done together.”
