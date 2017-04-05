Keller, Northwest ISD baseball teams vie for position

It’s halfway through the district baseball schedule, and Justin Northwest and Keller Timber Creek find the possibility of making the playoffs hanging in the balance.
For the Texans and the Falcons, the fourth spot in their respective districts are within sight, but there are plenty of battles remaining.
Timber Creek, at 1-3, split with Weatherford last week and is still in a hunt for a top four spot if it can put away Haltom this week. The Buffaloes are at 0-6 and a continued pattern against the Falcons could push Timber Creek into the thick of the race for a spot behind Keller Fossil Ridge, Abilene, Keller and Weatherford.
“It’s going to come down to the wire like always,” said Timber Creek head coach Derek Watson.
Northwest, 3-2, will have Fort Worth Brewer and Saginaw this week as it makes a run for its own playoff spot in District 6-5A.
While some teams will fight for their playoff lives down the stretch, others are vying for district championships.
Fossil Ridge forged a tie in District 3-6A with Abilene as the Panthers managed a sweep of Haltom.
Ridge had split with Abilene in their series earlier this season.
The Panthers had to score in the bottom of the seventh inning to earn a 5-4 win over Haltom in Friday’s game.
The Panthers will be in non-district games this week against Fort Worth Arlington Heights on Tuesday and Sachse at home on Saturday at 1 p.m. before resuming district play.
Keller was idle last week in district play but will enter its series with Central this week standing at 3-1 in district.
It’ll have a chance to add games to its body of work to compare with Abilene and Ridge.
The series with Abilene and Fossil Ridge will wrap up the regular season for Keller. That means there are still plenty of fireworks to be seen before the district dust settles.
Central is struggling but can also turn things around this week as it has the Keller games in an always-tough rivalry series.
Last week, the Chargers faced Abilene and allowed the Eagles to score three runs in the top of the seventh to forge the winning margin in an 8-5 loss in the first game.
Haslet Eaton will take on Saginaw Boswell and Chisholm Trail this week in hopes of notching its first district win.
Trophy Club Nelson is also in the thick of District 5-6A at 3-2. The Bobcats will be taking on Lewisville this week.
Comments