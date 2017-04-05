Keller student arrested after bringing loaded gun to middle school

A middle school student was arrested after he brought a loaded gun to a campus Tuesday, police said Wednesday.
A security officer at Timberview Middle School was told that a student had ammunition in his backpack. After doing a pat-down, the officer found a loaded .45-caliber handgun and an extra magazine of ammunition in the student’s backpack, said officer Brad Perez, Fort Worth police spokesman.
Perez said police confiscated the weapon, no threats were made and no one reported seeing the gun removed from the backpack at any time during the day.
“I would encourage you to talk about this situation with your student, reminding him or her that there is no place for a weapon in the educational environment and the consequences for violating these laws are very serious,” said a statement from Carrie Jackson, principal at Timberview Middle School.
The student was arrested for possession of a weapon in a prohibited place and taken to juvenile detention. The student will not be identified because he is a juvenile.
“At Keller ISD, maintaining a safe learning environment for our students is our top priority,” the statement said.
Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson
