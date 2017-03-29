Benefit show set for Keller theater student injured in hit-and-run

Keller Timber Creek High School theater students will host a performance April 7 to benefit Aaron Lancaster, a student injured in a hit-and-run accident while walking home from play practice.
Lancaster was an understudy for the cast of the school’s UIL One Act Play entry “Ugly Lies the Bone,” which will be performed at 7 p.m. April 7, with donations going to the 16-year-old’s medical care.
The sophomore was hit about 8:15 p.m. March 19 while in a crosswalk at Alta Vista Road and Funnel Street.
Theater teacher Amanda Brundrett said the accident has had an impact not just on the school but on the entire Texas high school theater community.
“I think it really brought us all closer together and made us remember what really counts,” Brundrett said. “It’s been overwhelming to see the love and support, even from people who don’t know him.”
Students at Timber Creek and at many other Keller district schools wore red March 22 in honor of Lancaster, whose favorite play is “Red” by John Logan.
When the school’s One Act Play team went to the bi-district contest March 23, theater students from other schools wore red ribbons to show their support for Lancaster, Brundrett said. Timber Creek’s team placed third and is the alternate for the area contest Friday in Midland. Keller Central and Keller High School were the teams to advance.
At Timber Creek, a few students have tied red ribbons around posts and poles on campus.
Lancaster started taking theater classes as a freshman and has participated in every production since then, showing a willingness to do whatever was needed, Brundrett said. He was part of the behind-the-scenes crew for “Grease,” the districtwide musical.
In January, he was nominated for Best Supporting Actor in the Kelley Awards, the school district’s Tony-style awards show, for his role as the Sheriff of Nottingham in “Robin Hood.”
Brundrett said, “People thought it was funny he made such a great villain because he’s just the nicest guy you’ll meet.”
An account has been established to help Lancaster’s family with medical expenses at gofundme.com/fundsforaaron. According to an update on the site Tuesday, Lancaster was still in a coma but could soon be moved to a rehabilitation facility.
Cindy Lancaster, the teen’s mom, told Brundrett that the family is thankful for the outpouring of support from the community.
The benefit performance of “Ugly Lies the Bone,” the story of a female combat soldier learning to cope with debilitating and disfiguring burns, will be in the Timber Creek Fine Arts Center, 12350 Timberland Blvd. Admission is free, but donations will go toward Lancaster’s medical expenses.
