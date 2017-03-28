Iowa commit leading young Lady Bobcats softball squad

Trophy Club Nelson softball coach Kathy Schoettle has nothing but good things to say about shortstop Aralee Bogar, an all-state selection in 2016 who signed with the University of Iowa.
Bogar has been a force for the Lady Bobcats over the last few seasons, and Schoettle said she could not ask much more from her as both a player and a person.
“As a senior, she brings a lot of experience to the team,” Schoettle said. “I can’t say enough good things about Aralee. She is the glue that holds everything together on the field. She always brings energy. She is not one of those kids you have to get onto. She always brings 100 percent.”
Bogar said she is pleased with the improvements she has seen from her team so far.
“This season has been all about growth and learning for our team,” Bogar said. “We have some young girls on the team playing big roles, and they are learning a lot as the season progresses. Even though we have had some ups and downs so far, I feel like we are fighting hard and improving each week. Coach Schoettle has helped us to make adjustments and continues to push us to be better every game. I try to do anything I can to help the team succeed.”
Bogar said she has a couple of objectives for the season.
“In the leadoff spot, my main goal is to get on base in some way to provide my team with more opportunities to score,” Bogar said. “I like to be aggressive on the base paths and cause as much trouble for our opponents as I can. On defense, I want to be as solid as possible to help our pitchers out so that they can trust their defense and focus on their job.”
Bogar is a member of the Texas Glory select team and has maintained a 4.0 grade point average throughout high school. She is the daughter of Seattle Mariners bench coach Tim Bogar.
The Nelson senior said she selected the University of Iowa because it was essentially a perfect fit.
“I want to be a speech pathologist, and the University of Iowa has the number-one speech pathology program in the nation,” Bogar said. “So having the opportunity to play softball there as well is the greatest scenario I could have asked for. I’m extremely thankful that [Iowa] Coach [Marla] Looper believed in me and my potential at the next level.”
Schoettle said she will rely on Bogar to help the lead the team to the postseason once again, and said she has not doubt in her ability to do so.
“She is a great leader, and she holds her teammates accountable,” Schoettle said. “She’s really a coach’s dream.”
