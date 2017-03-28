Keller, Timber Creek girls soccer move on to area round

The Keller and Keller Timber Creek girls soccer teams have advanced to the area round this week after posting bi-district wins last week.
The other Northwest and Keller ISD teams — Justin Northwest, Trophy Club Nelson, Keller Central and Haslet Eaton — were not able to advance their seasons.
The area round games for the Lady Indians and Lady Falcons will take them to West Texas on Friday for games at Shotwell Stadium in Abilene.
Keller will face Midland at noon, and Timber Creek plays Wolfforth Frenship at 7:30 p.m.
Keller will be able to load the bus for their trip due to a 3-1 win over Arlington Lamar, while Timber Creek will follow on I-20 due to a 2-1 win over Arlington.
The Keller win was highlighted by a hat trick by senior midfielder Rebecca Keane.
Keane put Keller up 1-0 early and added two goals in the second half to deflate the upset-minded Lady Vikings.
Lamar kept busy trying to mark A.K. Ward, Gabriella Coleman and Berklee Peters so that Keane could take her shots.
The Lady Falcons followed a tried-and-true recipe of offense from Haley Ward and Courtney Sebazco, who notched the goals.
“I thought we dominated the game, and the score didn’t reflect it,” Timber Creek head coach Mike King said, adding that his youthful squad hadn’t dealt much with the high game-day winds it faced.
“Being as young as we are and going against the wind, it took us to figure out what we were asking of them,” King said. “But our center mids worked their tails off. They’re freshmen, but don’t play like freshmen. They did a great job of getting the ball to Courtney and Haley, who were double-teamed all night. And they still scored a goal each.”
Both KISD schools could benefit from neutral field selection, as they have played at Shotwell during the regular season when visiting district member Abilene.
Keller head coach Billy Griffiths sees the advantage of playing on a familiar field. “It’s better that we’ve played there than never having been there.”
King wasn’t quite as impressed with the familiarity advantage, but felt it certainly can’t hurt.
“Well, yes and no,” he said of any advantage. “A field is a field to me. We played Abilene there. It’s good we’ll be familiar with the field and locker room.”
What turf is under their feet is the least of both coaches’ worries.
What is of primary concern is how their respective teams execute on that given night.
Frenship is a handful, sporting a 20-2 record with its last loss coming in late January. The jury will still be out as to whether district competition is a factor in its success, but King and the Lady Falcons know to not take Frenship lightly.
“They know how to play the game,” King said. “If we do us, we’ll be fine.”
The same philosophy stands for Keller against Midland.
“If we do what we do and worry about us,” Griffith said, “if we do what we’re supposed to do, there’s a good chance to win that game.”
The games have been pushed to later in the week due to STAAR testing this week, but the regional quarterfinal games will be back on tap starting Tuesday.
With wins, Keller would take on the winner of Mansfield vs. Odessa, while Timber Creek would play the victor between El Paso Franklin and Arlington Martin.
Keller fans, players and coaches will have the chance to scout Mansfield and Odessa at 5 p.m. at Shotwell on Friday.
In the other playoff games for local teams, Northwest lost to Wichita Falls Rider, 4-1, while Wichita Falls got past Eaton, 1-0.
Allen won over Byron Nelson, 2-0, and Central fell to Arlington Martin, 3-1.
