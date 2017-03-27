Northwest football, track athlete takes last shot at state title

The solitude of track and field takes accountability to an interesting dynamic. The only one you owe an explanation is to yourself.
That’s why Justin Northwest senior Caden McDonald has been throwing the discus for four years. Whether he does well or performs poorly, he knows it’s on himself to keep improving and refining his motion.
There is a translation from what he does in the circle to what he does on the football field.
“I can’t point the finger at anybody but myself,” McDonald said. “I have to make sure I do my job first before I can worry about anybody else. There’s a responsibility that comes from it. I think it has really helped in both sports.”
McDonald already has his college football life secure as he will move on to the Division I level at San Diego State. He reports on July 5.
In the meantime, he’s trying to finish off a decorated high school career. At the Argyle meet earlier this month, he set the school record at 194 feet, 8 inches because of a release that he believes is as precise as it ever has been. That broke the mark of 187.9 set by Duke Kicinski four years ago.
Now, the goal is to return to the state meet, win it and attempt to break the magical 200-foot barrier. Being a multiple-sport athlete in high school is a good thing. The more arenas you compete in, the better you are going to be.
When he was in seventh grade, McDonald could and did play anything and everything. Because his father Mike threw the discus in high school, there was the natural attraction. But then Caden recognized he could be really good at this.
Once he arrived at Northwest in 2013, he worked with Kicinski to learn the nuances of what it meant to compete at the high school level. Horsing around was over. It was time to go to work.
“He talked about the routine and what you have to do in order to compete at such a high level,” McDonald said. “It’s just made me want to work as hard as possible. He took me through the ropes of it.”
McDonald is likely one of the favorites to win the Class 5A state title in May should he return to return to Austin in mid-May. His 2016 effort of 187.2 — you can see how close he was to breaking Kicinski’s record then — placed him fifth at the 6A state meet.
Because Northwest dropped in classification this year, the depth isn’t at the same level at 5A. Nothing is guaranteed, however.
McDonald’s history has shown his growth.
▪ Freshman — fifth at the area meet.
▪ Sophomore — competed at the Region I meet.
▪ Junior — first in district and area, second at Region I and fifth in state.
Whenever and wherever his season ends, McDonald faces a new challenge. Can he do this in college? Well, he can. He just can’t do it with San Diego State. There is no men’s track and field program. He would have to compete in any sanctioned collegiate meet as an independent.
McDonald said he and the SDSU coaches have briefly talked about his desire to continue competing. Once he arrives on campus, further discussions should provide a clearer picture. He would have to balance this between academic and football responsibilities. After all, that’s why he’s going to San Diego.
“It’s something that I don’t want to give up,” McDonald said. “I enjoy it too much.”
