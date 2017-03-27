Keller Citizen

March 27, 2017 2:47 PM

Police report for Keller, Roanoke, Trophy Club and Westlake

Keller

Feb. 28

Meandering Woods Dr., 1100 block: Assault causes bodily injury of family member.

March 12

Gloria St., 200 block: Possession of controlled substance.

March 15

Oakhill Rd., 1300 block: Building burglary.

March 16

Colt Ln., 200 block: Resisting arrest for outstanding warrants.

March 17

Scot Ln., 1600 block: Driving while intoxicated. Resisting arrest. Unlawful carrying of weapon.

Keller Pkwy., 700 block: Driving while intoxicated with open alcohol container.

March 18

Rufe Snow Dr., 1200 block: Hit-and-run accident involving damage to vehicle.

Joshua Ct., 1500 block: Theft $100 to $750.

S. Main, 2000 block: Theft $100 to $750.

Rufe Snow Dr., 2000 block: Theft under $100.

Cobblestone Parks Dr., 900 block: Residential burglary.

March 19

Denton Hwy., 7800 block: Driving while intoxicated.

Morris Dr., 1200 block: Evading arrest or detention with previous conviction.

Ledara Ln., 800 block: Building burglary.

March 22

Rufe Snow Dr., 200 block: Vehicle burglary.

Roanoke

March 13

N. Pine St., 600 block: Possession of marijuana

March 14

N. U.S. 377, 1200 block: Theft.

March 15

Parish Ln., 100 block: Driving while intoxicated.

Dallas Dr., 600 block: Theft.

March 16

Briarwyck and The Meadows: Vehicle burglary.

March 17

Henrietta Creek Rd., 700 block: Driving with invalid license and unlawful carrying of weapon.

March 18

Dallas Dr., 600 block: Theft.

March 22

North Hwy 377, 1100 block: Hit and run accident report.

East Texas 114, 2000 block: Evading arrest or detention.

West Texas 114, 100 block: Evading arrest or detention and unlawful carrying of weapon.

March 23

Pine Ridge Rd., 1200 block: Evading arrest or detention.

March 24

Henrietta Creek Rd., 800 block: Driving while license suspended and outstanding warrants.

March 25

North Hwy. 377, 1100 block: Three arrests for possession of marijuana and possession of controlled substance.

Litsey Rd., 100 block: Driving while intoxicated.

Trophy Club

March 17

Fair Green Dr.: Theft.

March 18

Mona Vale Rd., 2500 block: Burglary.

March 20

Silver Rock and McKenzie Dr.: Prowler.

March 21

Trophy Park Dr., 2800 block: Theft.

Westlake

March 17

Texas 114, 1100 block: Driving while intoxicated, second.

