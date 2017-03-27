Police report for Keller, Roanoke, Trophy Club and Westlake

Keller
Feb. 28
Meandering Woods Dr., 1100 block: Assault causes bodily injury of family member.
March 12
Gloria St., 200 block: Possession of controlled substance.
March 15
Oakhill Rd., 1300 block: Building burglary.
March 16
Colt Ln., 200 block: Resisting arrest for outstanding warrants.
March 17
Scot Ln., 1600 block: Driving while intoxicated. Resisting arrest. Unlawful carrying of weapon.
Keller Pkwy., 700 block: Driving while intoxicated with open alcohol container.
March 18
Rufe Snow Dr., 1200 block: Hit-and-run accident involving damage to vehicle.
Joshua Ct., 1500 block: Theft $100 to $750.
S. Main, 2000 block: Theft $100 to $750.
Rufe Snow Dr., 2000 block: Theft under $100.
Cobblestone Parks Dr., 900 block: Residential burglary.
March 19
Denton Hwy., 7800 block: Driving while intoxicated.
Morris Dr., 1200 block: Evading arrest or detention with previous conviction.
Ledara Ln., 800 block: Building burglary.
March 22
Rufe Snow Dr., 200 block: Vehicle burglary.
Roanoke
March 13
N. Pine St., 600 block: Possession of marijuana
March 14
N. U.S. 377, 1200 block: Theft.
March 15
Parish Ln., 100 block: Driving while intoxicated.
Dallas Dr., 600 block: Theft.
March 16
Briarwyck and The Meadows: Vehicle burglary.
March 17
Henrietta Creek Rd., 700 block: Driving with invalid license and unlawful carrying of weapon.
March 18
Dallas Dr., 600 block: Theft.
March 22
North Hwy 377, 1100 block: Hit and run accident report.
East Texas 114, 2000 block: Evading arrest or detention.
West Texas 114, 100 block: Evading arrest or detention and unlawful carrying of weapon.
March 23
Pine Ridge Rd., 1200 block: Evading arrest or detention.
March 24
Henrietta Creek Rd., 800 block: Driving while license suspended and outstanding warrants.
March 25
North Hwy. 377, 1100 block: Three arrests for possession of marijuana and possession of controlled substance.
Litsey Rd., 100 block: Driving while intoxicated.
Trophy Club
March 17
Fair Green Dr.: Theft.
March 18
Mona Vale Rd., 2500 block: Burglary.
March 20
Silver Rock and McKenzie Dr.: Prowler.
March 21
Trophy Park Dr., 2800 block: Theft.
Westlake
March 17
Texas 114, 1100 block: Driving while intoxicated, second.
Comments