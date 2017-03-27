Mudbugs to arrive in Old Town Keller

More than 7,000 pounds of mudbugs will be boiled April 8 in Old Town Keller at the 10th annual Keller Crawfish Krawl, presented by the Old Town Keller Merchants Association.
The event, which draws about 10,000 people, will be held from noon to 9 p.m. on Olive and Pecan streets. Lines to buy tickets for a plate of the boiled Cajun-style crustaceans are usually long, but move fairly fast.
New this year, online ticket sales, which Old Town Keller president Shannon Fomby says should shorten those lines.
A 3-pound plate of crawfish, which includes boiled potatoes and corn on the cob, is sold at $25. Tickets of $50 or more when purchased online through April 7 are sold at a discounted rate. If you don’t want to peel them, crawfish can be enjoyed in gumbo (14 oz. $15) or etouffe (12 oz. $15). Another Cajun favorite is the popular boudin sausage link for $5.
For anti-seafood people, other festival treats will be available and the area has plentiful restaurants within walking distance.
Also new this year, radio-controlled drag car racing on Pecan Street, as well as a lineup of games, crafts and vendors. Live entertainment includes Incognito, a Keller cover band that performs songs by everyone from Brooks & Dunn to Van Halen.
The Keller Crawfish Krawl originated from an idea by Terry Thomas, owner of Memories ’N Treasures Antique Mall on Pecan Street.
“How could merchants come together to create an event to make money to put back into Old Town?" he wondered. One merchant suggested a crawfish boil and the other, a Louisiana native, quickly seconded the idea. Within six weeks, they had put the first Crawfish Krawl together.
Fomby said last year, the event raised $10,000. The goal for this year is $15,000, with funds earmarked for the Old Town Keller beautification program and to expand the flag program so more red, white and blue can line the streets during holidays.
Admission is free, but patrons must purchase tickets for food and beverages. Parking is free along local streets and at the Keller Church of Christ on South Elm Street. More information and event updates can be found on the event Facebook page.
This story contains information from the Star-Telegram archives.
