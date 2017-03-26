Denton County’s first Zika case confirmed in Trophy Club

Denton County Public Health has confirmed its first travel-associated case of Zika virus for 2017, a Trophy Club resident who had traveled to Mexico.
The individual is no longer contagious, and the county is not recommending any steps such as ground spraying, according to a news release. There has been no local transmission of the disease in the county.
“This case highlights the ongoing risk of travel to countries with ongoing Zika transmission,” said Matt Richardson, director of public health. “If you’re traveling this spring, make sure you continue to use mosquito repellent when outdoors. Also, with warmer weather and the arrival of spring here at home, it’s time to think about prevention for mosquitos in your own back yard.”
Zika virus is spread to people primarily through an infected Aedes species mosquito, known as an aggressive daytime biter. Sexual transmission has also been reported in a small number of cases, according to the release.
Symptoms of Zika are fever, rash, joint pain, and conjunctivitis (red eyes).
As of December, Texas has had more than 250 confirmed cases of the Zika virus, with most linked to travel.
Recent travelers with symptoms and individuals diagnosed with Zika should protect themselves from further mosquito bites, and also practice safe sex, Denton County advises. Current travel recommendations can be found at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.
Susan McFarland: 817-390-7984, @susanmcfarland1
Comments