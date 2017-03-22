Can anyone stop Timber Creek duo in postseason?

The bi-district round of girls soccer playoff games get underway this week, and six local teams are poised for Thursday kickoffs.
Teams had the option of selecting Thursday, Friday or Saturday games, with many feeling that a Thursday date would provide opportunities to scout potential second-round opponents on Friday.
That is, if the other teams were playing on Friday.
But everyone seems to be locked in on Thursday games, including Class 5A playoff qualifiers Justin Northwest and Haslet Eaton, and 6A teams Trophy Club Nelson, Keller, Keller Timber Creek and Keller Central.
Many eyes will be locked on Timber Creek – which finished second to Keller in District 3-6A – as it has one of the most dangerous scoring tandems in the area.
The Lady Falcons boast Haley Ward and Courtney Sebazco, who have been on a tear this season.
Timber Creek will take on Arlington, playing at Keller Fossil Ridge at 7 p.m. on Thursday.
With the exception of the Keller games, the two have been unstoppable.
Ward has scored 39 goals while Sebazco has scored 27 and added 29 assists.
“They are dynamic for sure,” said Timber Creek head coach Mike King.
They’ll be starting off against a determined and physical Arlington team, King said.
Keller will look to build on its 12-game win streak and has plenty of offense of its own.
The Lady Indians’ A.K. Ward and Gabriella Coleman have helped Keller average over five goals per game.
The defense for Keller is a great complement, registering eight shutouts in district play and giving up just four goals.
Keller will be paired with Arlington Lamar and will kickoff at 6 p.m. at Pennington Field.
Eaton will enter the playoffs with a taste of momentum and the sense of playoff intensity as it closed out the regular season with a win over rival Northwest.
That final-game atmosphere will have to do in replicating a playoff game, as it’s the first varsity season for the Lady Eagles.
“Hopefully it got them excited but also, (the rivalry win) got them used to that kind of playing atmosphere that the playoffs bring,” said Eaton head coach Stephen Morris.
Eaton will take play Wichita Falls High on Thursday also, at 5:30 p.m in Mineral Wells.
Northwest will be traveling to Memorial Stadium in Wichita Falls to take on Wichita Falls Rider on Thursday at 5 p.m. It will be part of a girls/boys bi-district double-header for Northwest and Rider.
Central will square off against Arlington Martin on the Lady Warriors’ home field, also at 7 p.m. on Thursday.
Byron Nelson will play Allen in a Friday game at Coppell. The kickoff was to be at either 7 p.m. or 8 p.m., dependent on the remainder of the schedule for the Coppell field.
