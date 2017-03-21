Versatile Northwest softball outfielder no easy out

The Northwest girls softball team is off to a promising start this season, and center fielder Tarah Hilton is a big part of the reason why.
The Lady Texans senior was batting .638 with 12 RBI through her first 10 games and had not had a single strikeout in 58 plate appearances.
Coach Tanya Morrow said that Hilton is an outstanding offensive player, but added that her skills do not end at the plate.
“She sets the tone in center field, diving for balls, communicating with the infield and making amazing throws,” Morrow said. “She has an arm.”
Northwest was 2-1 through its first three district games, and Hilton said she feels good about the way that things are shaping up early on.
“I think this season is going great so far,” Hilton said. “We have incredible talent, and our chemistry as a team is amazing.”
Hilton said her major objective this season is to leave everything on the field every single game.
“Every game I try to give my all on defense, and on offense I try to be the most consistent batter in the lineup,” Hilton said. “My main goal is just to do whatever I can to help my team succeed.”
The Northwest senior is an avid traveler and member of PAL, a student mentoring program at Northwest High School, and is headed to East Central University in Oklahoma on a softball scholarship.
Hilton said that she believes the Lady Texans are more than capable of making the playoffs and having a good run in the postseason, but added that it will take a couple of things.
“I think we have everything we need to get to playoffs,” Hilton said. “Every single girl on our team has talent, and we have no weak spot on our field. Our pitchers are very diverse and can move the ball well, and we have a talented defense to back them up.
“Offensively we are very strong and have some speed mixed in. I think the most important thing we have is our team chemistry. Everyone gets along, and we always have fun on and off the field together.”
Morrow said that Hilton has meant a lot to the Northwest program and said she can do pretty much anything that is asked of her.
“What makes Tarah so valuable is her versatility,” Morrow said. “She is playing center field for us but will be catching in college. She can play second base and first base if we need her to. She shows her leadership by being a selfless player and holding her teammates to a high standard.”
