Keller wraps up title, Eaton makes playoffs 1st time

The Keller girls soccer team — known for a strong program each year — has finally reached a goal not seen in a dozen years.
The Lady Indians earned their first district title in 12 years and are now readying for their final regular season game and then the playoffs.
Keller, by virtue of a 4-0 win over Timber Creek last week, sewed up its elusive championship.
They’ll finish the regular season on Friday against Haltom, but the only element left unknown is whether they can finish the District 3-6A schedule unblemished at 12-0.
Keller finished the last two seasons in the first round of the playoffs and the previous two seasons in the regional tournament.
“Actually, as good as we have been over the last five years, this is our first district championship,” said Keller head coach Billy Griffiths of the five-year span. “This is a very important run for this group.”
Timber Creek will take the second-place seed while Central is in the playoffs at third place.
Central, by beating Fossil Ridge 2-0 last week, knocked the Lady Panthers out of playoff consideration.
Ridge will finish the season at Abilene this Friday.
A likely first round foe for Keller will be Arlington Lamar, tentatively being played on March 23 at Birdville FAAC.
Central will likely draw Arlington Martin in the first round.
Eaton nabs playoff spot in first varsity season
The Eaton Lady Eagles will be finding their way into the playoffs in their first time out, as they secured third place in District 6-5A.
Eaton was a goal within taking the second seed but needed a two-goal differential over Northwest last week and managed a 2-1 win.
Northwest sits in second place behind Aledo in District 6-5A. It lost to the Lady Bearcats before also losing the tough regular season finale against Eaton.
The Lady Eagles now await Wichita Falls in the first round of the playoffs at a time and date to be determined.
Eaton, a team which is void of seniors as a first-year varsity program, will be tough to contend with in seasons to come. Whether the Lady Eagles could mesh their young talent was an unknown going into the season.
“I knew we were young so it really was a matter of how well they were going to respond to playing with these older, more experienced [opposing] players,” said Eaton head coach Stephen Morris.
The Lady Eagles were the only team in the district to knock off district champ Aledo.
Northwest will likely be taking on the winner of Denton Ryan and Wichita Falls Rider in the bi-district round as the pairing district played its final games early in the week.
The first round of the playoffs not starting until next week means the Lady Texans will have a bit of a lag time before getting back onto the field.
“It is a double-edged sword,” Northwest head coach Josh Vaughn said. “Time away will help with injuries and make players hungry, but it can also cause you to lose some momentum.”
Comments