Braum’s gets OK to open at Keller Town Center

Another hamburger joint is coming to Keller Town Center. But this one, perhaps because Braum’s offers more than just burgers and fries, won a special-use permit for a drive-through at 1221 Keller Parkway.
The unanimous decision by City Council on March 7 had met with some resistance. Planning and Zoning commission denied recommendation on Feb. 13 with a 5-2 vote.
In 2015, the city changed its zoning requirements so that all restaurants and other businesses with a drive-through looking to set up shop in Keller would have to get approval from the City Council. Residents often complained to council members about the apparent high number of fast-food restaurants and they said they wanted better, higher-quality sit-down restaurants instead.
During a public hearing March 7, eight people expressed their views with five opposed and three in favor. A few of the speakers said they love Braum’s but do not want the restaurant located in Keller Town Center.
Those opposed expressed concerns about the number of fast food restaurants in the area, safety issues, noise, privacy concerns, property values and the possible smell of hamburger grease in their neighborhood.
Those in support said they like the idea of a fresh market and the quality of Braum’s products. One speaker said the drive-through is convenient, not just for burgers and ice-cream but can be used to pick up market items such as dairy, bakery items, meat and fresh produce.
Councilwoman Debbie Bryan reminded attendees the only reason the Braum’s needed a special-use permit was for the drive through, otherwise the company had the right to build at that location without the council’s approval.
Mayor Mark Mathews said the 2015 zoning change was not made with the intention of never having another drive-through restaurant in Keller but rather to be able to closely look at each proposal as the city nears build-out.
This report includes material from the Star-Telegram archives.
