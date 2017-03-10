Breaking down the Final Four at the Class 6A boys tournament

The Class 6A boys basketball state tournament is Friday and Saturday at the Alamodome in San Antonio.
Dallas Skyline (34-1) faces Cy Falls (33-3) in the first Friday semifinal at 7 p.m. Keller (33-2) meets San Antonio Wagner (35-2) in the second at 8:30 p.m. The winners meet for the championship at 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Three programs are making their first appearance. The combined record for the four teams is 135-8. That’s an .944 winning percentage.
We break down the four tournament participants.
Dallas Skyline
Mascot: Raiders
Coach: Paul Graham
Playoff Road: d. Garland, 62-37 (bi-district); d. Conroe, 71-48 (area); d. Lufkin, 44-42 (Region II quarterfinal); d. Spring Dekaney, 60-49 (Region II semifinal); d. Klein Forest, 33-29 (Region I final)
State tournament appearances: 2017
Notable: The Dallas ISD has had a long history of teams advancing to the state tournament, led by Lincoln, Madison, South Oak Cliff and Kimball. But the Raiders are a surprise first-time arrival…here’s a pretty good reason why the Raiders are there. They are led by Kansas-signee guard Marcus Garrett (6-7)….the Raiders are very defensive-minded team who don’t mind keeping the game in the 40s.
Cy Falls
Mascot: Eagles
Coach: Richard Flores
Playoff Road: d. Houston Lamar (bi-district); d. Fort Bend Travis, 72-67 (area); d. Houston Math & Science, 63-57 (Region III quarterfinal); d. Humble Atascocita, 55-45 (Region III semifinal); d. Fort Bend Bush, 40-31 (Region III final)
State tournament appearances: 2017
Notable: A memorable run for the Eagles, who appear to be able to play at any pace. They have won when they have scored in the 40s and in the 90s. But they are averaging 66.9 points per game…junior 6-3 guard Nigel Hawkins leads the way at 21.1 points per game and has collected 6.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. Hawkins is shooting a very respectable 36 percent from 3-point range…the Eagles are a pretty solid ball handling team, averaging 11 turnovers per game.
San Antonio Wagner
Mascot: Thunderbirds
Coach: Rodney Clark
Playoff Road: d. Northside Holmes, 68-45 (bi-district); d. San Antonio Roosevelt, 68-45 (area); d. Austin Lake Travis, 58-44 (Region IV quarterfinal); d. Laredo United, 81-46 (Region IV semifinal); d. Austin Westlake, 55-53 (Region IV final)
State tournament appearances: 2009, 2010, 2017
Notable: The elder statesman of the state finalists, Wagner has never played for the state championship. It lost to Cedar Hill in the 2009 semifinals and Garland Lakeview Centennial in the 2010 semifinals…Wagner is led by 6-9 center and national recruit Tristan Clark, who has signed with Baylor. He’s averaging a double double (17 points, 10 rebounds per game) but is also an accomplished shot blocker at 2.2 per game…junior guard Daraun Clark is averaging 12.4 points per game. Sophomore guard Jalen Jackson is averaging 10.4 points per game.
Keller
Mascot: Indians
Coach: Randall Durant
Playoff Road: d. Mansfield, 60-44 (bi-district); d. Odessa Permian, 63-43 (area); d. North Crowley, 66-51 (Region I quarterfinal); d. Allen, 69-61 (Region I semifinal); d. Arlington Bowie, 57-55 (Region I final)
State tournament appearances: 2017
Notable: TCU signee guard R.J. Nembhard leads this team, averaging 31 points in the playoffs. Junior guard Carson Hughes has been in double figures in four of the five postseason games…the win total is also a single-season school record…Keller likes to mix its defenses but is known for playing a very stringent 3-2 zone.
