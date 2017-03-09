Breaking down North Texas 5A teams at state — and their foes

The Class 5A boys basketball state tournament is Thursday and Saturday at the Alamodome in San Antonio.
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial (31-6) faces Mansfield Timberview (30-7) in the first semifinal at 7 p.m. Justin Northwest (32-5) meets Fort Bend Marshall (31-7) in the second at 8:30 p.m. The winners meet for the championship at 3 p.m. Saturday. As you will note in the categories, there are some new participants in the state tournament. The combined record for the four teams is 124-25. That’s an .832 winning percentage.
We break down the four tournament participants.
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial
Mascot: Eagles
Coach: Xzavier Gaines
Playoff Road: d. Floresville, 61-46 (bi-district); d. Laredo Nixon, 60-53 (area); d. Corpus Christi Moody, 54-42 (Region IV quarterfinal); d. Austin Johnson, 50-48 (Region IV semifinal); d. Dripping Springs, 58-42 (Region IV final)
State tournament appearances: 2017
Notable: The Eagles began the season slowly as they were 4-4 and suffered a pretty tough loss to Amarillo, 64-40…they have already played two other Mansfield teams in Mansfield Summit (a 63-61 loss) and Mansfield High (a 57-56 win)…they are led by senior guard Peyton Smith (13.4 PPG) and junior forward Will Chayer (14.3 PPG)…Smith is shooting 30 percent on 3-pointers but 52 percent on shots inside the arc…Chayer has been very efficient from the floor shooting 66 percent. They average 14 assists, 13 turnovers and eight steals per contest.
About Mansfield Timberview
Mascot: Timberwolves
Coach: Duane Gregory
Playoff Road: d. Burleson Centennial, 76-57 (bi-district); d. Dallas South Oak Cliff, 79-62 (area); d. Lancaster, 76-52 (Region II quarterfinal); d. Highland Park, 61-48 (Region II semifinal); d. Waxahachie, 45-44 (Region II final)
State tournament appearances: 2009, 2017
Notable: The Timberwolves edged District 10-5A rival Waxahachie in the Region II championship, 45-44. It served as redemption after dropping the two district meetings to the Indians…they are led by senior guard Tim Johnson who is averaging more than 20 points per game.
About Fort Bend Marshall
Mascot: Buffalos
Coach: Gary Nichols
Playoff Road: d. Houston Sterling, 117-52 (bi-district); d. Humble, 76-54 (area); d. Port Arthur Memorial, 63-62 (Region III quarterfinal); d. Waco University, 104-84 (Region III semifinal); d. Manvel, 82-57 (Region III final)
State tournament appearances: 2017
Notable: The Buffalos are a 94-feet team…they have surpassed 90 points eight times and broken 100 three times…they are led by 6-9 forward John Walker III, who has signed with Duquesne, which plays in the Atlantic 10 conference.
About Justin Northwest
Mascot: Texans
Coach: Mike Hatch
Playoff Road: d. Sherman, 78-68 (bi-district); d. Grapevine, 71-43 (area); d. Birdville, 76-58 (Region I quarterfinal); d. El Paso Andress, 62-58 (Region I semifinal); d. El Paso Burges, 65-62 (Region I final).
State tournament appearances: 2017
Notable: The Texans had never played past a third playoff game in their history until this year…they are led by sophomore guard Avery Johnson who is averaging 22 points in the playoffs…Northwest moved down from Class 6A to 5A following the UIL realignment…the team also has contributors in senior point guard Tucker Dunn, junior post Darrell Simpson, freshman guard Julien Smith and junior forward Jordan Keys.
